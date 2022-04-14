“It takes a special relationship to run with anybody. If you’re going to spend hundreds of miles with one or two or three friends – through heat, humidity, cold, early mornings – you need to talk about something, you need to share things,” says Adolfo Salgueiro .

That bonding is one of the reasons why the 56-year-old Florida communications professional has made running a big part of his life. He was first inspired to run by his dad, who took up the sport in their native Venezuela in the 1970s – when the sight of someone running for enjoyment was strange indeed. At 84, his father is still lacing up his running shoes and sometimes three generations of the family run together.

Adolfo Salgueiro Jr and Adolfo Salgueiro Sr at the Caracas Marathon in 1984 © Courtesy Adolfo Salgueiro

Also joining Episode 7 is Kelly Sildaru , a 20-year-old who has been taking the freeskiing world by storm, becoming the first Estonian to medal in the discipline at the Winter Games. She too finds that running strengthens relationships, even with her dog!

1. Running can lead to understanding

Salgueiro describes how running together breaks down barriers between family members. “I had rebellious teenager years, but after running side by side with [my] dad… talking about life and running and school and work, we ended up building a good relationship,” says the Floridian, who coaches running in his spare time. He continues, “Running can be a multi-generational thing. Just go on a walk or a 3k or 5k with your grandson, your son, your daughter. And on top of it, you’ll get some health benefits!”

Today, three generations of the Salgueiro family run together © Courtesy Adolfo Salgueiro

2. Running can build trust

Sildaru does obstacle races with her husky dog, “I give her instructions if she has to go left or right, or pass another dog or people, so she needs to trust me. Now, when she knows we’re going running, she gets super excited.” Sildaru has also built that trust by paying attention to the dog’s welfare throughout their runs.

3. There are more running companions out there than you may think

Family, friends and even pets aren’t your only options for running buddies. There’s a running club for almost every kind of runner. For example, the Another Mother Runner Club that podcast host Erin Azar mentions is for “any and all female runners – fast or slow; motivated or not”! (Find it on Strava ).

4. Taking part in the Wings for Life World Run is another way to feel a running bond

Besides the overall companionship of running with people around the world to find a cure for spinal cord injury, there are roughly 9,000 participating teams that you can join for mutual support. The Why I Run Podcast Team is one of them, and they welcome new members .

Both Sildaru and Salgueiro will be taking part in the Wings for Life World Run again this year. Sildaru loves to do App Run Events, where people run together on a set course with the Wings for Life World Run App.

Kelly Sildaru and friends at the Wings for Life World Run in Estonia © Jan Henrik Pärnik for Wings for Life World Run

The freeskier says, “I can’t wait. It’s always one of my favourite events. You can meet up with friends who you haven’t seen in a while and hang out together. It’s really cool!”

