Lucy Charles-Barclay is seen training in London, England on July 14, 2021
Running

Lucy Charles-Barclay reveals how to get a natural buzz from running

The Ironman world champion is a standout in swimming and cycling, but running is her everyday stress reliever. In the Why I Run podcast, she shares tips on how to feel that runner’s euphoria.
Written by Trish Medalen
Published on

Lucy Charles-Barclay

A former competitive swimmer, Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay made the switch to Ironman triathlons and is now a world champion.

The UK’s Lucy Charles-Barclay was a competitive swimmer before she took up triathlon, and in Season 2, Episode 2 of the Why I Run podcast, she admits that running didn’t come easily to her at first. But now, she says:

“I definitely have this almost euphoric feeling when I get in from a run, like I've really achieved something. I just feel like I can go to a different place – I can clear my mind if there's any stress in my life – and just have that feel-good feeling.”
Of course, you can’t experience that feeling if you don’t get out the door in the first place, and for Charles-Barclay, the key is setting attainable goals. When it comes to starting a running training plan, she advises:
“It might just be, ‘You know what? I'm going to try and run every single day, or I'm going to run a couple of times a week. And I'm going to try and hit a certain amount of kilometres per week.’ So it doesn't need to be a huge goal. But it's something that motivates you enough to want to do it.”
Lucy Charles-Barclay is seen training in London, England on July 14, 2021.

Charles-Barclay out for a run in London

Setting goals isn’t just a way to improve physically. It can also pay off when it comes to the mental benefits of running. Charles-Barclay explains:
“I think that's it's a really good thing for your mental health to have things to work towards. It keeps you focussed, it keeps you in check. And it also keeps you accountable, which is really, really important… There's no greater feeling than, ‘Yep, I've achieved that one!’”
