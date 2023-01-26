© Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool
Running
Lucy Charles-Barclay reveals how to get a natural buzz from running
The Ironman world champion is a standout in swimming and cycling, but running is her everyday stress reliever. In the Why I Run podcast, she shares tips on how to feel that runner’s euphoria.
The UK’s Lucy Charles-Barclay was a competitive swimmer before she took up triathlon, and in Season 2, Episode 2 of the Why I Run podcast, she admits that running didn’t come easily to her at first. But now, she says:
“I definitely have this almost euphoric feeling when I get in from a run, like I've really achieved something. I just feel like I can go to a different place – I can clear my mind if there's any stress in my life – and just have that feel-good feeling.”
Of course, you can’t experience that feeling if you don’t get out the door in the first place, and for Charles-Barclay, the key is setting attainable goals. When it comes to starting a running training plan, she advises:
“It might just be, ‘You know what? I'm going to try and run every single day, or I'm going to run a couple of times a week. And I'm going to try and hit a certain amount of kilometres per week.’ So it doesn't need to be a huge goal. But it's something that motivates you enough to want to do it.”
Want a goal to help boost your running mojo? Regardless of your running level, you can set your own targets – and help researchers find a cure for spinal cord injury – by joining the Wings for Life World Run.
Setting goals isn’t just a way to improve physically. It can also pay off when it comes to the mental benefits of running. Charles-Barclay explains:
“I think that's it's a really good thing for your mental health to have things to work towards. It keeps you focussed, it keeps you in check. And it also keeps you accountable, which is really, really important… There's no greater feeling than, ‘Yep, I've achieved that one!’”
Check out the episode below, and find more running inspiration by listening to the full podcast series and following Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.