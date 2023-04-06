A coach and a comedian share how to celebrate yourself through running

As we edge ever closer to the Wings for Life World Run , Season 2, Episode 7 of the Why I Run podcast is a double delight, with not one but two guests both hailing from the UK.

Marcus Brown and Helen Thorn both share a passion for running and discuss their experiences with a huge audience via their successful podcasts.

However, when growing up, Brown could never have dreamed that he would one day become a running coach and host of the Runner’s Life podcast.

“I didn't really like running," he explains. “I was more into team sports because that's what my friends were doing. None of us really related to runners – we just thought it's a bunch of skinny dudes in really short shorts running around in vests. Why would you do that?"

Running coach and podcaster Marcus Brown © Marcus Brown You have to ask yourself, why is that goal important to you?You've got to enjoy your running Marcus Brown

With a laugh, he continues: “I've now turned into one of those dudes. I don’t know what happened.”

Brown calls running a gift and explains how, once he started, he gained a sense of achievement and a fresh perspective, lifting his overall confidence. As a coach, one of his big running tips is not to judge yourself by the times or the results of others.

“You have to ask yourself, why is that goal important to you? Just because your friend wants to do it doesn't mean that you need to do it. You've got to enjoy your running,” he says.

Comedian and podcaster Helen Thorn © Helen Thorn

Thorn, host of the Scummy Mummy podcast, also loves a running workout. And for her, it’s all about taking a moment for herself.

“I run because I want to celebrate myself," says Thorn. "I'm a full-time comedian so I'm giving to audiences. I'm also a full-time mum, a single mum, and I give to my children. I give to everyone. So when I'm out there pounding the pavements… it's Helen time.”

Thorn also feels that running has boosted her confidence, helping her through a divorce, as well as losing 30kg. She says: “I've shown that you don't have to start off being a size 10 and a gym bunny. If you put your mind to it, you’ll have this beautiful relationship with running. It's given me so much, so much I didn't know that I needed.”

You don't have to start off being a size 10 and a gym bunny Helen Thorn

You can listen to the full podcast below for more from Brown and Thorn, and check out all the episodes by following Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Join Marcus Brown, Helen Thorn and people all over the world in the Wings for Life World Run by signing up here .