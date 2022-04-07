In Episode 6 of the podcast that leads up to the Wings for Life World Run , we hear Matthias Dandois reveal that besides BMX, he’s also “hooked” on running. If you’re not a runner yet, listening to this might just give you the urge to lace up some trainers.

Among the insights that Dandois shares:

1) “If I don't run, I don't feel good.”

Dandois has enjoyed running since childhood. Now, he says, "It's something that I use for my training, but it's also something that I use for my health, my mental health. It's sort of my meditation."

2) “I don't walk to get the groceries. I run every time."

Besides grocery sprints, Dandois runs two to five times a week. He explains, "I love running. Even if I'm on a filming trip, I'll just wake up before everyone and go run. It's so fun to run in all those different places."

Dandois on a video shoot in Austria © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

3) “My body craves it.”

Trying to describe what running means to him, Dandois states, "It's crazy. It's like I'm more awake. My brain is more awoken when I run." He continues, "It's like plugging myself into an energy station and after an hour feeling so much better.”

Then Dandois takes that auto analogy even further, saying…

4) “Before I run, I feel like an old car.”

When asked how he would explain what running feels like to someone who has never experienced it, the BMX star gets creative: "Imagine a car that is dirty, and you need to bring it into the garage. And then when you pick it up, it's like brand new – the engine is clean, new oil, the outside is polished. Before I run, I feel like an old car. And then when I come back home, I feel brand new, ready for my day. An incredible feeling!"

Another guest in Episode 6 is Hellah Sidibe , a Mali native and former soccer player in the USA. Unlike Dandois, he didn’t have an innate passion for running, but he started with just 10 minutes a day. Fast forward, and he’s hooked, too. Sidibe has been taking a run every day for nearly five years now – ever since May 15, 2017.

Hellah Sidibe © Davy Greenberg @davyruns

Sidibe even describes the elusive “runner’s high”. He also talks about how good it feels to run for those who can’t in the Wings for Life World Run.

He calls running a privilege, “Running for others means doing something that brings awareness, doing something that can raise funds to help them.”

Sidibe has run every day for the past five years, regardless of conditions © Alexa Torres

Sharing that sentiment, Dandois is a longtime Wings for Life World Runner, having participated with the App everywhere from New York City to Uganda. The very first time was with athlete friends in France.

Dandois recalls, “The Wings for Life World Run is always really special. We all got together, and there was a racing driver, a ski racer, a BMX rider, a skateboarder… but everybody’s running was on the exact same level!”

He concludes, “You know, there is no famous, there is no rich – running puts everyone on the same level. That's the beauty of it.”

Dandois and rally racer Cyril Despres in the first Wings for Life World Run © Julien Crosnier for Wings for Life World Run

On May 8, Matthias Dandois and Hellah Sidibe will both be running in the Wings for Life World Run as part of the Why I Run Podcast Team. You can sign up here to join them.