The identity of the pink-suited runner is revealed

The Why I Run podcast that leads up to the Wings for Life World Run has revealed a myriad of motivations that get people off the sofa and into their running shoes, from the opportunity to spend time with others to connecting with the environment. But with the run for those who can’t rapidly approaching, there was one topic that hosts Ayo Akinwolere and Erin Azar were particularly keen to explore: running for the sheer fun of it.

Ayo Akinwolere and Erin Azar – hosts of the new Why I Run podcast © Artwork

They couldn’t have found a better guest for the theme than Belgium’s Wesley Butstraen, better known to Wings for Life World Runners as 'The Pink Runner' thanks to his unmissably vivid costume. It turns out that Butstraen’s enthusiasm is as infectious in the podcast as it is when he’s high-fiving fellow runners and spectators on race day.

So why is Butstraen always in such a good mood? The fun of running has a lot to do with it.

“I started running about 12 years ago for my health, and that was a revelation,” he explains. “I didn’t feel so good and I was gaining a lot of pounds. I made a decision to change this. And I think running is one of the best sports to start with because you can start easy and you can start at your own front door.”

The Belgian, who works in the tourism industry, began with runs of just one or two kilometres. Today he happily runs much further, feels great, and his career and personal life are thriving.

Running doesn’t have to be going for the numbers and speed. It can be having fun Wesley Butstraen

It was a few years after he started running that Butstraen joined the inaugural Wings for Life World Run in 2014. He recalls, “Somebody said, ‘there’s this new race. It’s totally different because there’ll be a car chasing you, and when that car catches you, your race is over’. And I said, 'this sounds like so much fun, I have to be there'.”

Some of Butstraen’s running buddies were sceptical about a race where the goal wasn’t to achieve a fast time, but rather to see how far you could go before being caught by a Catcher Car. But after coming to cheer their pink-clad pal and seeing how much fun everyone was having, they signed up the very next year.

The Pink Runner had a great time during the App Run in 2020 © Wings for Life World Run/Red Bull Content Pool

This May 8, Butstraen will slip into the pink suit once again for the ninth edition of the run that raises funds for spinal cord research. “Why wear the suit? Because people watching the race will have more fun. I really love it when other people are wearing costumes too, because these are the greatest pictures, and they're shared on social media so everyone can see,” he says.

Butstraen also emphasises that for him, part of what makes running enjoyable is not worrying so much about impressive achievements. “Running doesn’t have to be going for the numbers and speed. It can be having fun,” he comments. “And with the Wings for Life World Run, it’s also for charity, so that’s a win for everybody.”

