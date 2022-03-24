Why does a Formula One driver run?

Each week leading up to the Wings for Life World Run, a new episode of the Why I Run podcast explores a fresh theme, and in Episode 4 Pierre Gasly talks about the many ways that running connects him with the world.
“It's something I really enjoy,” he says. “We travel a lot, probably 50 different locations during the year, so running is a nice way to discover new places to feel like a tourist and see the cities.”
Besides connecting with locations, Gasly sees running as a great way to connect with people, especially his fellow runners.
“Running is something I always enjoy doing with my friends and other people, because you're sharing a private moment,” he says. “It allows you to have a conversation about something a bit more personal.”
While Gasly runs several times a week as part of his F1 training, he’d probably be lacing up his running shoes on a regular basis even if he weren’t a professional athlete.
“Week after week, you see the progress you're making. It does have a positive impact physically, but also mentally, in the way that you feel," he says. "And I don't think it's only as an athlete – in everybody's life, working on yourself and looking after yourself does bring a lot of positive signals to your head and make you feel better [about] yourself.”
Joining Gasly as a guest in Episode 4 is Rahaf Khatib, an experienced marathon runner. Khatib has made her own strides in opening up the world by designing the first sport hijab for a well-known global sportswear brand, and by appearing in a hijab on the cover of prominent women’s running magazines.
“I run for my health. I run for longevity. I run for mental health,” says Khatib.
“There's not just one shape and one colour to running. There's various different people from various different backgrounds and lifestyles.”
Khatib also makes it a point to run for good causes. She’ll be running in the Wings for Life World Run – an inclusive event that raises funds to find a cure for spinal cord injury – on May 8 as part of the Why I Run podcast team. (To be part of the team yourself, just sign up here.)
Gasly is a Wings for Life World Run supporter too, even though sometimes he can’t take off in the simultaneous global start due to F1 schedule conflicts.
“I'll find ways to connect with the people who are going to run,” he promises, noting that Scuderia AlphaTauri also has its own Wings for Life World Run team. “So I welcome everyone who wants to participate in the race to join and enjoy this moment together.”
On May 8, Wings for Life World Runners around the world will experience the connection of running for those who can’t. To be part of it, sign up here.