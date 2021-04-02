5 reasons to watch the Super Formula season on Red Bull TV

Part of this story Super Formula Ryō Hirakawa Japan

The 2021 title will be contested over seven rounds, with the opening at Fuji Speedway followed by rounds at Suzuka on April 24–25, Autopolis on the weekend of May 15–16, Sportsland Sugo on June 19–20, Twin Ring Motegi over August 28–29, Okayama on October 2–3 and the final round at Suzuka Circuit taking place on October 30–31.

If you follow F1, but have yet to check out the Japan-based formula league, here are five reasons why motorsports fans need to watch Super Formula this season.

1. The world's fastest one-make machines

Contrary to F1, where each team competes with independently developed cars, Super Fomula features one-make racing utilising identical cars – the SF19 developed by Italian manufacturer Dallara.

With experience developing F1 cars, Dallara offers models for America's top formula league, IndyCar, along with the all-electric Formula E series. As a race constructor, Dallara employs the most advanced technologies in the world.

The opening round of the 2021 season is at the famed Fuji Speedway © Sho Tamura/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dallara-developed SF19 was introduced in the 2019 season as a successor to the SF14 and uses many of the same parts as the SF14 to reduce costs. However, a redesigned aerodynamic package makes the new machine even better at overtaking, which should promote even better racing.

The design follows modern aerodynamic concepts seen in F1 and is also equipped with the same Halo device to ensure the cockpit is safely protected. While it may look like an F1 car at first glance, the SF19 was designed with a clear cool factor in mind when compared to the regulation bound F1 model.

One feature of the SF19 is its emphasis on speed. Each machine is equipped with a 2-litre turbo-charged inline-4 direct injection engine manufactured by Honda and Toyota. Paired with high-grip Yokohama tires, the SF19 broke course records at Sportsland SUGO and Twin Ring Motegi in 2019.

In 2020 meanwhile, Tomoki Nojiri set an astounding course record of 79.972s in qualifying at the final Fuji Speedway race. Surpassing the prior record by a massive 2.6 seconds, Nojiri's feat is comparable with the 77.287s F1 record set by Felipe Massa.

No doubt, these top speed one-make cars will be setting incredible lap times at each circuit throughout the 2021 season.

Each team uses the SF19 car developed by Dallara © Sho Tamura/Red Bull Content Pool

2. A gathering of next gen superstars

Since the era of the All Japan F3000 Championship and Formula Nippon, Japan's leading formula series have produced numerous F1 drivers, from the likes of Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Ralf Schumacher, Pedro de la Rosa to home-grown Japanese drivers such as Toranosuke Takagi and Shinji Nakano. Super Formula is a jumping off point to the global stage.

In recent years, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pierre Gasly have also competed in Super Formula. Gasly in particular shocked fans with his immense speed during the 2017 season. After winning his first race at Rd 4 at Motegi, he went on to win again at Autopolis, bringing the rookie one step closer to his first title.

Pierre Gasly won two races in the 2017 season and scored an F1 seat © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

More recently, the 2019 season saw many young F1-minded drivers competing in the series, among them Artem Markelov, Daniel Ticktum, Lucas Auer, and Alex Palou. Even high level Japanese drivers like Naoki Yamamoto and Ryō Hirakawa have to work hard to perform, despite their proven success in Europe.

3. Knockout qualifying and unique rules make incredible viewing

One unique feature of Super Formula is its qualifying format. Now also used in F1, the knockout format breaks short 10-minute stints into Q1, Q2 and Q3 sessions.

All 20 cars start in Q1 and the six drivers with the slowest times are knocked out. The eight quickest drivers in Q2 then advance to Q3, with the final leaderboard deciding the starting grid. With lap times repeatedly improved upon during each stint, those unable to perform are knocked out, making for an incredibly thrilling session. By the final Q3, each driver is fully attacking for pole position, which leads to many dramatic and tension-filled moments.

In addition, to increase the opportunity for overtaking, Super Formula introduced its own rules for an Overtake System (OTS). Pushing a button on the steering wheel in the cockpit temporarily increases engine power, making it easier to pass cars in front. Usage is limited to 100 seconds over the course of the race, with a 100-second cool off period between uses. Make sure to look at the roll bar in car, which lights up when a driver is using OTS.

4. Who'll win in an era of ongoing rivalries?

Ryō Hirakawa is a Super Formula veteran and a favourite for the title © Sho Tamura/Red Bull Content Pool

After a tumultuous 2020 season, there's no way to know who will come out on top of Super Formula in 2021. Looking at some of the current rookies, virtually all of the drivers have the potential to win races, so it will once again be difficult to speculate on likely victors.

In this era of intense competition, the Japanese drivers are making a name for themselves, though. First is Ryō Hirakawa. Known for his sheer speed, he clinched a long-anticipated Super Formula win in 2019. Taking two pole positions in the 2020 season, Hirakawa's sharp attacks, particularly in qualifying, are incredible to watch. Despite losing the title to Naoki Yamamoto by two points last year, he still has what it takes to be a champion.

After making his Super Formula debut in the last round of the 2020 season, Hiroki Otsu will now be driving full-time for Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh – a step up from the Super GT GT500 class Otsu drove in last year. Though a late bloomer, Otsu's steady progress makes him one to pay attention to as he competes in the two top categories.

Possibly joining the fight for the title is Toshiki Oyu, who scored his first win as a rookie last year. Likewise, with international experience competing in the FIA's F2 series, Tadasuke Makino and Nirei Fukuzumi are also looking for their first wins. Then there's Ritomo Miyata and Sena Sakaguchi, who've been awarded with full-time seats after previously competing as reserve drivers.

Hiroki Otsu is one to watch for during the 2021 season © Sho Tamura/Red Bull Content Pool

Competing against them are accomplished veteran drivers, including Kazuki Nakajima, Kamui Kobayashi, Naoki Yamamoto, and Tomoji Nojiri. While the number of overseas drivers is relatively small compared to recent seasons, Sacha Fenestraz will surely be a formidable competitor in his second season.

Lastly, there is Tatiana Calderón. With abundant experience in F3 and GP3, as well as time working as a test driver for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team, the sole female driver in Super Formula competed in five of the seven races last year. By the season's end, Calderón’s speed had clearly increased, so things are just starting to get interesting.

5. Watch anywhere, anytime on Red Bull TV

The opening Super Formula round at Fuji Speedway is live on Red Bull TV . Simply download the app on your computer, smartphone or tablet to watch it free of charge.

Super Formula is live on Red Bull TV again in 2021. Don't miss it © Sho Tamura / Red Bull Content Pool

In addition to Japanese announcers and commentary, an English broadcast is also available for overseas viewers, so you can fully enjoy Super Formula, the world's leading one-make series, anytime and anywhere.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and Super Formula action on all your devices! Get the app here