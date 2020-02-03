When the signal sounds at 11am UTC on May 3, 2020, there'll be a profound sense of togetherness, as participants worldwide cross the start line of the Wings for Life World Run.

Joining the movement to support spinal cord research, funded by the Wings for Life Foundation , they’ll run, walk or roll until the real or virtual Catcher Cars pass them to end their race, giving each person a huge feeling of achievement for completing the challenge.

But how can you be part of this global movement? Here are three of the best ways:

1. Join a Flagship Run

The car will chase runners, slowly getting faster until each one is caught © Nuri Yilmazer for Wings for Life World Run

If you love being a part of a big race with thousands of participants – choose one of the Flagship Runs, with a celebrity-driven Catcher Car, vibrant starting village and a world-class atmosphere.

For 2020, Flagship Runs will take place in Miami, Perth, Munich, Vienna and many more.

Flagship Runs take place in locations across the planet, making the most of the day or night. Check out the 13 Flagship Run locations here .

2. The Wings for Life World Run App

There's nothing like the adrenaline rush you get when the car approaches © Marcos Ferro for Wings for Life World Run

You can download the App to join the event wherever you are in the world. Whether you’re participating individually or with a group, the App Run starts on your phone automatically at 11am UTC, marking the beginning of the worldwide race.

Half an hour later, the virtual Catcher Car will sound its horn, announcing its chase has started, cheering you on and pushing you to keep going. Only when the App buzzes and vibrates, signalling the Catcher Car has caught up, is your race over. When the Global Result List comes out, you'll see your name listed alongside every other participant worldwide.

Simply download the Wings for Life World Run App and register as an individual App Runner and take on the race over your favourite running route. Wear with pride your personal race number, which you’ll get by email a few days before the start. You're officially part of the global race!

3. Join or create a group App Run

Enjoy a fun day with friends by taking part in a local App Run © Teddy Morellec for Wings for Life World Run

Using your Wings for Life World Run App, you can be part of one of the hundreds of community-driven App Runs across the globe. Join the party and share in the joy and spirit of the day – or night – with likeminded folks in a place you’ve always wanted to visit, or is close to your home.

This is a race for everyone – a global movement of people doing something wonderful and no experience is required.

Or, to put your own stamp on the global movement, you can plan your own App Run. Bring your personality and enthusiasm to a favourite local trail and motivate friends, family and your local community to join the party.