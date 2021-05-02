5 reasons you'll be glad you signed up for the Wings for Life World Run

1. So. Much. Fun.

Ask anyone who's ever participated: rallying around a good cause simultaneously with thousands of people worldwide creates an incredibly positive vibe. With an all-inclusive mix of ages, nationalities and time zones, as well as high-spirited teams, hilarious costumes and the wildcard of weather – everyone is all-in. It’s hard to imagine a run with more smiles per kilometre.

2. Running wherever you want

With the Wings for Life World Run App, you can run right where you are and take your course anywhere you want. Urban, rural, mountains, beaches – just lace up your running shoes and set your own horizon. While you’re enjoying the view, you’ll be giving hope to all those affected by spinal cord injury.

The Wings for Life World Run is a truly global event © Christian Pondella for Wings for Life World Run

3. Bragging rights

How often do you get the chance to say that you were part of a major global event, let alone a race featuring top athletes from across the sporting world? Your name will be on the Global Result List for all to see, and the App makes it easy to share your photos and videos. Revel in the glory.

4. Can't-fail format

There’s no set finish line in this race, so run the distance you want to run. You decide your objective and there’s even a Goal Calculator to tell you exactly what pace you’ll need to get there before the 'mobile finish line' – the Catcher Car – passes you.

5. Doing something seriously good

On one hand, when you step out in the Wings for Life World Run, you step up for others, because 100 percent of all entry fees goes directly to the Wings for Life foundation, whose mission is to find a cure for spinal cord injury. On the other hand, by spending a day outdoors – getting exercise, having a blast and feeling connected with people around the world – you’re doing something fantastic for yourself as well. Can you say win-win?

Registration for the Wings for Life World Run 2021 is open right up until the start at 11.00am UTC on Sunday, May 9.

The Wings for Life World Run App is available for iOS and Android .