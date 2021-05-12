© Andreas Schaad for Wings for Life World Run
Dream teams of the Wings for Life World Run
Thousands of teams took part in the historic eighth edition of the run for those who can’t, all sharing the dream of finding a cure for spinal cord injury.
Teamwork was a big part of the Wings for Life World Run experience even before race day on May 9. Connected by the event's App, teams trained together, shared their stories and supported each other in the weeks and months leading up to the record-setting run, then gave their all when the start sounded. Here’s just a sampling of extraordinary teams from around the globe.
Firefighters Salzburg Innergebirg
Eyes popped when about 50 members of the fire brigades in Austria’s Pinzgau region took on the Catcher Car wearing full firefighting equipment, even as temperatures soared to nearly 30 degrees. Their inspiration was their colleague Berni Fauland, who was paralysed as the result of a mountain bike accident, and despite the heat, they were all smiles!
Team Emerson
Based in Liverpool, UK, Team Emerson ran for Emerson Grant, a bubbly, six-year-old charmer who lost the use of his lower body in infancy due to an arachnoid cyst. In 2020, little Emerson was absolutely thrilled when Liverpool FC phenom Trent Alexander-Arnold surprised him with a visit, but his biggest dream is a cure for spinal cord injury. His mother, Anna-Marina Dearsley, said: “Wings for Life has given us that hope.”
Yes We Ken!
Ken Delissen of the Netherlands was paralysed from the neck down after hitting the edge of a trampoline while teaching a gymnastics class. He speaks with difficulty due to a breathing apparatus, but he gets around by steering a special wheelchair with his chin and he has made it his mission to raise awareness about spinal cord injury. Ken’s incredible strength, spirit and advocacy sparked the formation of the team “Yes We Ken!” and inspired people all around the world when featured in the run's Live Experience.
I had goosebumps. It was a special feeling
Team Schlierenzauer – Thiem
A fun thing about the Wings for Life World Run is that you can join the team of one of the many athletes and celebrities who are passionate about its good cause. A group of Austrian athletes – ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer, tennis player Dominic Thiem, para-alpine skier Simon Wallner and wheelchair tennis athlete Nico Langmann – combined their star power and drew an international team roster.
“I had goosebumps,” described Schlierenzauer, who ran near Innsbruck. “It was a special feeling to have sportsmen and sportswomen all around the world running for this amazing cause. One of the greatest emotions.”
The Stormers
Four players from the DHL Stormers rugby team in Cape Town, South Africa formed their own team to support the run for those who can’t. “Growing up, I looked up to the player Cedric Mkhize. He was in a car accident and he’s paralysed… things just change overnight,” said Stormers’ wing Sergeal Petersen. “It just puts into perspective how blessed we are to be able to still do what we love.”
Run with the Flow
An icon of the Wings for Life World Run, German ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander once again put in an outstanding individual effort, finishing seventh in the men’s field. Most impressive, his Run with the Flow crew won the team category for the sixth consecutive year. This time they covered over 45,850km – more than a complete circuit of the Earth. “It was so nice to run with all those people and so inspiring. I have to come back next year!” Flo said.
