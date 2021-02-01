Nick Goepper back on top at the X Games as Marcus Kleveland gets more gold

On a night for the ages, the 21-year-old from Lillehammer landed a four-inversion, five-rotation Quad Cork 1800 with an Indy Grab and a Frontside Switch 1800 spin to earn two 48s and a total of 96 points that pipped Swede Sven Thorgren to gold by one point, with Mons Røisland third after a 93.

