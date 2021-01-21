Competitive Age of Empires II has never been so exciting and the premier tournament of the year for the game is the Red Bull Wololo series, with its third edition finishing this weekend. The series is special because it uses a new game mode that was introduced with the release of the Age of Empires II Definitive Edition – Empire Wars. In this mode, everything is accelerated and players start in the Feudal Age (the second age of the game) with a small economy and a little bit of technology already researched.

In Empire Wars, players also enter the mid-game a lot faster than in the traditional game modes. This means there is more action right from the start. If there is no winner after 75 in-game minutes, the game ends and the player with the highest score wins.

With a prize pool of US$30,000 the competition will be fierce. Players have been preparing for months, playing the new game mode and practising with their team-mates to find different optimal strategies and ways to counter their opponents.

If you're excited to see the action, but need some more information about the stories and the players, we’ve got you covered.

The four greats

The most accomplished Age of Empires II player in the world, Ørjan 'TheViper' Larsen, will once again play in Wololo. TheViper has shown time and again that he’s capable of beating anyone, anywhere. However, he has yet to lift a Wololo trophy. Despite being a favourite in every single edition, he has consistently fallen short. In the first edition, he lost against Mr_Yo in the finals (4-0), while in the second he fell in the semi-finals to eventual winner Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger.

In preparation for the third edition of the series, TheViper has changed up his practice with his team partners and is completely focused on the final stretch of Wololo. He went 4-0 in groups and is set for a high seed coming into the round of eight.

Liereyy dominated his group in a similar fashion, going 4-0. The young Austrian player is one of the favourites coming into Wololo III after winning a close final against Hamzah 'Hera' El-Baher in the second edition of the tournament. He also won King of the Desert last year – an extremely stacked tournament with great players from all over the world. Will he be the first player to win back-to-back Wololo titles?

Red Bull Wololo III trailer

Unlike Liereyy and TheViper, Canada's Hera has had some issues during the group stage of Wololo III. He lost to young Russian player Dmitriy 'Vinchester' Smirno in the group decider match and now must beat Biên 'BacT' Ha on Friday or face early elimination. This would be a huge upset as Hera has previously never failed to make the semi-finals.

The best Chinese Age of Empires player, Mr_Yo, won the first edition of Red Bull Wololo and has been the most dominant player in the east for a number of years. He recently won the 2v2 World Cup with team China – against TheViper’s team – and has been on the rampage in clan matches. Having secured a number of top three finishes in 2020, he is in form and could be ready to win a second Red Bull Wololo title. Will anyone be able to stop him?

The Red Bull Wololo III finals weekend will kick off on Friday 22 January, where the group deciding matches will be played. On Saturday the round of eight will start in a best of five format, with the finals being played on Sunday (with a best of seven format).