Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Age of Empires 2 was released in 1999, and still has an amazingly active competitive scene. One of the game’s most long-standing competitors is Darko 'DauT' Dautovic. He started in 2002 – and now, 19 years later, he's beaten one of the favourites in the tournament, Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger, in the finals with a 4-3 map score.

DauT is famous in the Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition scene for always using meta breaking tactics. Extremely fast forward castles, unconventional units and strange strategies are all tactics DauT employs to overwhelm his opponents. Liereyy, on the other hand, is known for his multi-pronged attacks and crisp unit micro to keep his opponents busy. The two players are polar opposites in the way they approach the game, which is what made it such a great way to top off the final of Wololo III.

Did you miss some of the action? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with everything that went down during the finals weekend.

The weekend started off filled with upsets. Mr_Yo, winner of the first edition of Red Bull Wololo, was bested by DauT (3-1) in the quarter-finals. This was the first sign that DauT was about to make a very deep run. On the other side of the bracket, Liereyy beat Hamzah 'Hera' El-Baher 3-2 in a repeat of Wololo II’s finals. But perhaps the biggest upset of them all was Ørjan 'TheViper' Larsen falling to Ville 'Villese' Jämsä (2-3). The results of the quarter-finals gave us three new players in the semi-finals: Daut, Villese and Hoang 'ACCM' Huy. Both DauT and Liereyy won their semi-finals matches in convincing fashion, which set us up for the battle of youth versus experience and micro versus macro. Could DauT’s unconventional tactics beat the micro monster of the younger Liereyy?

On the first map, Arabia, DauT opened up with an aggressive crossbow opening. He wanted to see if he could beat Liereyy at his own game. But the young Austrian was ready with an army of archers of his own. Liereyy turned DauT’s attack around and chased him while continuously reinforcing with new units. DauT wasn’t ready for the counter-attack and quickly tapped out.

At Sacred Springs, the second map, DauT opened more aggressively. With a small army of scouts, he pushed into Lierrey’s base to deal devastating economic damage. Liereyy eventually deterred DauT’s scouts, but didn’t manage to kill them. DauT kept prodding and poking Liereyy from all angles, making it extremely difficult for him to expand his economy. On the other side of the map, DauT was quickly teching up and amassing an even bigger economy on the back of his initial aggression. DauT then made his first unconventional move by going for cavalry archers, units that are often deemed too expensive for what they can do. But DauT massed a critical amount of them and ran circles around Liereyy’s immobile composition. Liereyy taps out, and DauT evens the score.

On the third map, Lowland, DauT is once again the aggressor. Both players started off with a relatively economic opening by focussing on building town centres, which allow for extra worker production. But shortly after finishing his production buildings, DauT once again tried to swarm Liereyy with cheap scouts. While Liereyy is able to defend slightly better than in the second map, he still lost some valuable workers and map control. At this point DauT’s grand strategy became clear. Throughout the series he would try to keep Liereyy on the defensive so that he couldn’t do what he’s best at – multi-pronged attacks. With this strategy, DauT takes game three putting him at a 2-1 map score.

Liereyy learned quickly, though, and in map four he decided to play for the early game more by matching DauT’s early game aggression. Haboob, the third map, is extremely small compared to the other maps in the map pool. Both players opted for early game aggression, but Liereyy’s superior micro wins out and he evens the score, 2-2.

On the fifth map of the series, Atacama, Liereyy was the early aggressor, which is normally not his style. Liereyy is a player that likes to win in the mid-game by stretching his opponent thin with small skirmishes all over the map. DauT was surprised and quickly started losing workers to Liereyy’s early scouts. On the back of this, Liereyy began building all his unit production facilities and started to poke and prod at DauT’s workers. 12 in-game minutes into the game and DauT had almost 20 minutes of accumulated idle time for his workers, while Liereyy sits at half of that. With a much bigger economy, Liereyy was able to overwhelm DauT and put himself at match point.

Cattails, the sixth map of the series, has a massive lake in the middle. Both players chose to immediately tech into naval warfare and Liereyy seemed to have the upper hand on the water and started pressuring DauT’s docks. But DauT’s Koreans have one of the strongest war-boats in the game – which quickly spawn out of the docks to turn the tide of battle. After DauT took control of the waters, he focused back on land by building a massive amount of war wagons. Liereyy tried to hold his defensive line, but DauT broke through and started building castles in the middle of Liereyy’s base. It looked like Liereyy is able to push back a bit but quickly taps out after releasing that DauT now has complete map control with castles being built everywhere.

On the final map, Acclivity, DauT once again showed us something new by going for plumed archers. While Liereyy scouted the early stone being mined (which indicates a fast castle, the production building for the plumed archers) it didn’t seem like he was immediately aware of the situation. A few moments later, the Austrian started raiding DauT’s base, and saw the archers for the first time. DauT was a ticking time bomb, because if Liereyy didn’t deal with his massing army he would get overrun. Liereyy poked and prodded and did some damage, but it was clearly not enough. DauT massed his plumed archers and marched across the map to put the final nail in the coffin. 4-3 for DauT!