Don’t ask if you should watch the Red Bull Wololo IV finals, just do it

Red Bull Wololo is back! The two open qualifiers are done and the top 16 players from across the world have made their way into the final event. In this fourth edition, players will be playing on new maps which allows for new inventive strategies.

The Wololo series is different from regular Age of Empires II tournaments; it’s played on Empire Wars mode, and an accelerated early game means that players are ready to rumble from minute one. Fights are frequent and in every tournament we see players invent new strategies to combat the tournament’s meta.

If you’re an Age of Empires II fan, you can’t miss this, and if you’re new to the game – we’re here to help you out. With a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs, this is one of the biggest Age of Empires II tournaments of the year – players will be fighting tooth and nail against each other for pride and for cash. Here’s what to look out for as the finals get underway over the next two weekends, June 19-20 and 25-27, 2021.

Empire Wars

Do you remember playing Age of Empires II when you were younger? A match might have taken you hours. You took your time to slowly build up your economy and walled your base off to give yourself time to develop at your own pace.

Things have changed in Red Bull Wololo IV. In Empire Wars, players won’t have that luxury. Players start with a small economy of 27 villagers that are already gathering supplies. They will also have extra resources and some basic builders to create units. Players advance through the early ages quickly and start pumping out units to raid their enemy base and deal economic damage. Sometimes players build some extra Barracks’ and rush their enemy’s base. Empire Wars is fast, exciting and creates a lot of new ways for players to approach the game.

Who to watch out for: DauT

There’s a new contender on the block in competitive Age of Empires II. Darko ‘DauT’ Dautovic , a 35-year-old Serbian player, managed to defeat all odds in Red Bull Wololo III earlier this year. He came out on top against “The Great 4” players that have been dominating the Age of Empires II scene for the past few years. DauT not only beat Gan ‘Mr_Yo’ Yangfan, but continued his victory warpath against Hoang ‘ACCM’ Huyand and Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger. DauT’s surprise tournament victory was the biggest upset of 2021 – so far. However, DauT isn’t done yet. He’s once again playing in Red Bull Wololo IV, and we can’t wait to see what new strategies he will bring to the table this time.

Big names, big games

If you get into the top eight of a Red Bull Wololo event, you’ll get automatically invited to the next event. This means that you won’t have to go through the qualifiers again, but you’ll have the extra weight on your shoulders that people expect you to make it out of the group stages again. The four favourites to top their groups this time around are DauT, Liereyy, Ørjan 'TheViper' Larsen and Hamzah ‘Hera’ El-Baher.

TheViper is one of the biggest names in Age of Empires II. He has been active for over 10 years and has won every major tournament in the scene. However, he has yet to add a Red Bull Wololo trophy to his name. In the very first edition, last year, he was the runner-up, losing in the finals against Mr Yo. Will he finally be able to finish his trophy cabinet in this edition? Or will he fall again to one of the other contestants?

Liereyy meanwhile has already had a taste of victory; he managed to win Wololo II, but narrowly lost against DauT in the finals in the last edition. Just a month ago, Liereyy faced off against DauT in the Arabia Invitational II and lost again 1-3. If Liereyy wants his revenge against the Serbian, they will both need to make it all the way to the finals again.

Hera is Liereyy’s team-mate in Tempo Storm, but also a fierce rival. While they will likely have practiced the tournament maps together before the tournament started, they will be fierce competitors now. In the last two editions, both players met and Liereyy won each time. Will Hera try some new different tactics to turn the tides and have his first shot at the title? Or will Liereyy continue the tradition of winning the very close series that the team-mates have played in the past?

Mr Yo is the best Chinese Age of Empires II player and a fierce rival of TheViper. Both players have been active since 2011, and have played against each other in numerous finals. He won against TheViper to claim the first trophy in Red Bull Wololo I, but the last time they met in Ellie's Charity Invitational 2, TheViper beat him 5-3. If both players win their groups, they will be playing against each other in the semi-finals.

Rivalries

As you’ve read above, there are plenty of grudge matches and rivalries in Age of Empires. All these players have been playing the game for a long time, they know how the others approach the game and try to counter it. There are plenty of mind games going on, even with team-mates. Even if you’ve never seen an Age of Empires II tournament, just the drama behind it creates interesting storylines to follow. Make sure to listen to the casters in when they introduce players before the match starts, to get more context on their backgrounds.

The Red Bull Wololo IV Group Stage kicks off on June 19, and you can catch it live on the Red Bull Twitch channel . Make sure to tune in for some great Age of Empires II action.