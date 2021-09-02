World RX in Lohéac can only mean one thing: more Hansen brother action

With back to back one-two finishes in the first two rounds of the World Rallycross Championship, Timmy and Kevin Hansen are the drivers to beat as they arrive in Lohéac, a picturesque corner of Britanny that is the rallycross capital of France.
Timmy Hansen now leads the world championship after a perfect performance at his home round in the World RX of Sweden in Höljes. He was the top qualifier for the second consecutive race weekend ahead of defending world champion Johan Kristoffersson. He went on to victory in both the semi-final and final to secure a maximum of 30 points from his home race.
Less than a second behind him as he crossed the start-finish line was his brother Kevin Hansen, who had taken victory at the opening round in Spain. The brothers now steer their Peugeot 208 WRXs to Britanny with eyes on another clean sweep.
In their way will be Kristoffersson, who will be bidding to get his championship back on track. The Swede certainly has the machinery at his disposal in the Audi S1 of Team World Champions KYB EKS JC, but he hasn’t had the best luck this season. A double puncture put him out of his home event two weeks ago and he was penalised in qualifying in Spain for a fault with his data logger.
But he was unbeatable in Lohéac between 2016 to 2018 so expect him to turn his luck around at one of the greatest tracks in World Rallycross.
Keep an eye on World RX rookie Kevin Abbring – rocking a crowd-pleasing Renault Mégane – who arrives on the back of his and the Unkorrupted team’s first podium after finishing third in Holjes. But for traffic, the Dutchman would have been pushing for victory, leaving him fired up to fulfil his potential on his team’s home turf.
“The team has been working so hard; it’s great to see us convert on the track and end up on the podium,” says Abbring. “It gives the whole team such a boost ahead of the upcoming event in France. I absolutely loved the spectacular track in Sweden and it was great to race in front of fans to take my first podium in the FIA World Rallycross Championship. Now onto France, where I'm hoping for even better results.”
GRX-SET World RX Team duo Niclas Grönholm and Krisztián Szabó have encountered contrasting fortunes over the first two rounds. The Finn has been fast but – like Kristoffersson – has had little luck, while his Hungarian team-mate has bagged back-to-back fourth-place finishes to get his season off to a solid start in the sister Hyundai i20.
Back on the calendar after missing out last season, Lohéac is one of the world’s most famous rallycross tracks and it draws some of the biggest crowds of the season to the 1,070m circuit where they create a feverish atmosphere.
The track is a true test for these skilled pilots: tight and twisty, it exacts maximum precision from the drivers. In the dry, there’s decent grip and fast lap times, but the characteristics change dramatically in the wet as the track turns treacherous and slippery.
Keep track of the World RX championship right here LIVE on Red Bull TV. You can Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable action on all your devices!
World RX championship standings
- Timmy Hansen, (SWE), Peugeot 208, 57 points
- Kevin Hansen, (SWE), Peugeot 208, 51 points
- Krisztián Szabó, (HUN), Hyundai i20, 40 points
- Kevin Abbring, (NED), Renault Mégane, 37 points
- Johan Kristoffersson, (SWE), Audi 1, 37 points