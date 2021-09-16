To whoever made World Rallycross in Riga a doubleheader: thank you

Having scored one-twos in all three rounds, the Hansens are the team to beat in the 2021 World Rallycross championship with Timmy Hansen leading his brother Kevin by 10 points after taking two wins to his one.

“We’re getting quite deep into the championship now, hitting the halfway mark, so it’s really important to continue our hard work and not rest on our results so far this season,” says Kevin Hansen. “We’ve had three good weekends but with this doubleheader, a quick car will be rewarded even more than normal, while mistakes will be punished twice as hard. We’ll have to be on our toes as there’s one less qualifying session to make up lost ground.”

As a doubleheader it presents an extra challenge for myself, for the mechanics and the whole team Timmy Hansen

“This is a track that I enjoy and has been good to me in the past. It’s another high-grip circuit, so taking what we learned from the last round in Lohéac into this one will be crucial,” added Timmy. “As a doubleheader it presents an extra challenge for myself, for the mechanics and the whole team. That’s especially true of the mechanics, who will be pushing to keep the car in top condition from start to finish.”

World RX championship leader Timmy Hansen is the man to beat © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

No other driver has been able to get close. Only Johan Kristoffersson , who makes up one half of a dream pairing of defending world champion in world championship-winning car, has been able to match Timmy and Kevin for pace, pushing the Hansens all the way, but the Swede has been plagued by bad luck.

The triple world champion had to fight back to finish third in Barcelona after being disqualified from Q1 when his data-logger was found not to have been connected, and to rub salt into the wounds, he has failed to reach the final since, picking up a double puncture on home soil in Sweden and falling victim to transmission woes in France.

“We have not had the margins on our side so far this year," the 32-year-old admitted. “That makes it tough in the championship table now, but we will continue to focus on the future, reload and be ready to fight in Riga.”

I really like the Riga track a lot, and the fact that it will be a doubleheader weekend means there will be a lot of driving. Mattias Ekström

With a full championship round taking place on each of the two days, double the points are on offer making Riga a gilt-edged chance to get the championship campaign on the road before the Hansen boys vanish over the horizon.

And Kristoffersson boasts a stellar record around the challenging track just outside the Latvian capital , having won three times at Biķernieki since 2017. He’ll have be going flat out chasing more silverware this weekend as he endeavours to kick-start his pursuit of a fourth Drivers’ crown at the international pinnacle of the discipline.

Mattias Ekström makes a return to WRX action in Riga © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Kristoffersson will be joined on track by the EKS of KYB EKS JC as Mattias Ekström returns to action as the 2016 world champion will replace Jānis Baumanis for Münnich Motorsport in Latvia. “I’m very excited to go to Riga with Münnich Motorsport for several reasons,” said Ekström. “Firstly, I think the car has been performing really good lately and René proved it with a Euro RX win in France. Secondly, I really like the Riga track a lot, and the fact that it will be a doubleheader weekend means there will be a lot of driving.”

Ekström will be lining up with his old DTM rival Timo Scheider in Münnich Motorsport’s Seat Ibiza. It’s the first time the double DTM champion has raced anything other than an Audi in World RX. Ekström is one of the most versatile racers in the world, having competed in Touring Cars, WRX, World Rally, V8s, NASCAR, Extreme E and even the Dakar Rally. If it has wheels, the chances are the three-time winner of the Race of Champions has driven it.

“Driving a World RX Supercar is the best preparation possible for the racing activities that I do,” added Ekström. “With 600 horsepower, these are the fastest cars to drive and are ideal to keep myself race ready for the season’s finale of Pure ETCR and upcoming Extreme E races.”

“It’s great to see Mattias Ekström coming back to the championship too, even if it’s only a one-off,” added Timmy Hansen. “We all know how fast he is and it’s great to have another world champion back on the grid to compete against. We saw in Spain that the car he’s driving is capable of being at the front, so I’m looking forward to competing against another of the strongest rallycross drivers out there this weekend.”

Don’t miss a minute of the action from the World Rallycross championship live this weekend on Red Bull TV .