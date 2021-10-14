WRX champion Johan Kristofferson celebrates his win in Belgium
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Rallycross

We're in the grip of a thrilling race to be World RX number 1

Last time out in Belgium, Johan Kristoffersson cranked up the pressure on championship leader Timmy Hansen, will he seize the lead in the World RX title race in Portugal or can Hansen strike back?
Written by Paul Keith
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

FIA World Rallycross Championship

A hybrid of rallying and circuit racing, …

FIA World Rallycross Championship

Portugal’s picturesque and historic Montalegre …

Portugal

Johan Kristoffersson

A three-time FIA World Rallycross champion, …

SwedenSweden

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has …

SwedenSweden

Kevin Hansen

Swedish rallycross ace Kevin Hansen loves to …

SwedenSweden
WRX enters a crucial phase as the championship heads to Portugal for round seven. Three-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson has some real momentum in the competition and is climbing rapidly up the championship leaderboard.
Johan Kristoffersson muscles past Niklas Grönholm in the race to Eau Rouge at the World RX in Belgium.
Johan Kristoffersson muscles past Niklas Grönholm in the race around Spa
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
The first half of the World Rallycross championship had been all about the Hansen brothers as Timmy and Kevin dominated the first three rounds, taking first and second places in Spain, Sweden and France. Meanwhile, defening champion Kristoffersson had suffered a string of setbacks and bad luck. But the Swede’s luck has changed and he’s claimed back-to-back victories in the previous two rounds while in Spa, Timmy Hansen finished off the podium for first time this season.
With just three rounds left in the championship, all eyes turn to Montelagre, Portugal, in the Vila Real mountains between Porto and Galicia in Spain. Located 1,000m above sea level, the 945m track rises and falls through the mountains. The mixed-surface circuit features a long start/finish straight leading to a right-hand hairpin. The drivers power through the fast chicane before heading downhill into a loose and sandy gravel section that will be challenging and, if there’s rain, will send the drivers in search of grip.
Fans watch the start of World RX in Belgium and the race into historic Eau Rouge.
Fans watch the start of World RX and the race into historic Eau Rouge
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
While all eyes are on the title race, there are plenty more stories along the grid. Timmy Hansen was hampered not least by the penalty he incurred after a collision with Kevin Abbring in the first semi-final. The Dutchman had set the pace in qualifying and Hansen was visibly upset to have brought an early end to his superb weekend, having been shunted into the rear of his Unkorrupted Renault. Not one to hold a grudge, expect the former WRC driver to be in the final reckoning in Portugal, especially if grip is at a premium.
Kevin Hansen has a world championship campaign of his own to get back on track and will be looking to reclaim second place in the drivers’ world championship. Niclas Grönholm was another driver to struggle at the start of the season but after a win and second place in Latvia, he’ll be out for big points in Portugal. And watch out for former European Champion Krisztian Szabo, who kept the older Hansen at bay in Spa as the Swede tried desperately to find a way around, over or under the Hungarian. Szabo will be looking to build on his first podium at this level.
Watch the World RX championship LIVE on Red Bull TV.
Part of this story

FIA World Rallycross Championship

A hybrid of rallying and circuit racing, …

FIA World Rallycross Championship

Portugal’s picturesque and historic Montalegre …

Portugal

Johan Kristoffersson

A three-time FIA World Rallycross champion, …

SwedenSweden

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has …

SwedenSweden

Kevin Hansen

Swedish rallycross ace Kevin Hansen loves to …

SwedenSweden
Rallycross
Offroad