We're in the grip of a thrilling race to be World RX number 1

WRX enters a crucial phase as the championship heads to Portugal for round seven. Three-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson has some real momentum in the competition and is climbing rapidly up the championship leaderboard.
The first half of the World Rallycross championship had been all about the Hansen brothers as Timmy and Kevin dominated the first three rounds, taking first and second places in Spain, Sweden and France. Meanwhile, defening champion Kristoffersson had suffered a string of setbacks and bad luck. But the Swede’s luck has changed and he’s claimed back-to-back victories in the previous two rounds while in Spa, Timmy Hansen finished off the podium for first time this season.
With just three rounds left in the championship, all eyes turn to Montelagre, Portugal, in the Vila Real mountains between Porto and Galicia in Spain. Located 1,000m above sea level, the 945m track rises and falls through the mountains. The mixed-surface circuit features a long start/finish straight leading to a right-hand hairpin. The drivers power through the fast chicane before heading downhill into a loose and sandy gravel section that will be challenging and, if there’s rain, will send the drivers in search of grip.
While all eyes are on the title race, there are plenty more stories along the grid. Timmy Hansen was hampered not least by the penalty he incurred after a collision with Kevin Abbring in the first semi-final. The Dutchman had set the pace in qualifying and Hansen was visibly upset to have brought an early end to his superb weekend, having been shunted into the rear of his Unkorrupted Renault. Not one to hold a grudge, expect the former WRC driver to be in the final reckoning in Portugal, especially if grip is at a premium.
Kevin Hansen has a world championship campaign of his own to get back on track and will be looking to reclaim second place in the drivers’ world championship. Niclas Grönholm was another driver to struggle at the start of the season but after a win and second place in Latvia, he’ll be out for big points in Portugal. And watch out for former European Champion Krisztian Szabo, who kept the older Hansen at bay in Spa as the Swede tried desperately to find a way around, over or under the Hungarian. Szabo will be looking to build on his first podium at this level.
Watch the World RX championship LIVE on Red Bull TV.