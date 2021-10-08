Expect fierce competition as the World Rallycross heads for historic Spa

The Hansen brothers had dominated the first three rounds of the campaign with three one-two finishes but it was Niclas Grönholm and defending World Champion Johan Kristoffersson who were on the top step in the double-header in Latvia. The result from Riga blew the title fight wide open as just 23 points separate the top four drivers coming into the Benelux World RX of Spa-Francorchamps in The Ardennes.

Not content with leading one rallycross championship, Timmy Hansen also leads the Nitro RX championship after two rounds, albeit on equal points with former F1 and NASCAR racer Scott Speed.

Timmy and Kevin Hansen relax between races in the team garage © Kyle Lieberman/Red Bull Content Pool

After Latvia, the Hansen brothers travelled to the USA to defend Kevin Hansen ’s title from 2019. The brothers and their Peugeot 208 WRXs looked just as quick on the other side of the Atlantic as they are in Europe. In the season opener in Utah, Timmy muscled his way past poleman Travis Pastrana to lead all the way to the flag in the final, with Kevin taking third place behind Steve Arpin.

Kevin struck back in Minnesota, round two of the championship, setting the early pace in qualifying but the brothers didn’t have it quite their own way in the final, finishing third (Kevin) and fourth (Timmy) behind the Subarus of Speed and Pastrana.

Utah gold rush: Timmy Hansen wins round one of Nitro RX © Dan Krauss/Red Bull Content Pool Flying high: Timmy Hansen soars into action in Nitro RX © Dan Krauss/Red Bull Content Pool Nitro RX defending champion Kevin Hansen gets stuck in © Dan Krauss/Red Bull Content Pool Scott Speed, Travis Pastrana and Kevin Hansen: winners of Nitro RX © Kyle Lieberman/Red Bull Content Pool

For the world championship, that means the Hansens return to action in a competition where Timmy has not finished off the podium this season and is looking very match fit.

We’ve had a tough start to the season – so to finally get the win is fantastic for the whole KYB EKS JC team. Johan Kristoffersson

That said, Riga represented a welcome return to form for Kristoffersson who had been plagued by bad luck in the first three rounds. The three-time world champion swept to the 25th win of his career and is now in third place overall, as well as within 20 points of the championship lead.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season – we’ve been right on the pace but things just haven’t gone our way – so to finally get the win is fantastic for the whole KYB EKS JC team,” said Kristoffersson.

“Everybody has been working incredibly hard, so they really deserve this victory. We haven’t had the margins on our side so far this year, but it was our day and it feels great. It’s been a long time coming.”

Johan Kristoffersson celebrates victory in Riga with Timmy Hansen © Paulo Maria/DPPI

Other drivers to watch out for in Belgium will be the resurgent Niclas Grönholm in the Hyundai and early front runner Kevin Abbring, of the Netherlands, who is competing in his ‘home’ round.

“Spa certainly feels like a home race weekend,” admitted the Dutchman. “It’s a circuit I know well having raced there in 2016 in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux and I have great memories from rallying there, too.

“The rallycross track is new to me, though, and it looks like it’ll provide a lot of action with heavy gravel sections and a short lap that will likely see a lot of overtaking and contact, so it should be really fun to watch.”

The rallycross track incorporates part of the famed Formula One circuit, including the spectacular climb to Raidillon, followed by a hairpin bend before looping back down the hill toward the legendary Eau Rouge corner. It also adds some rallycross spectacle, including banking and jumps.

You can catch all the action from the World Rallycross championship live this weekend on Red Bull TV.

World RX championship standings (top five)

Timmy Hansen (SWE) – Peugeot 208 – 130 points Kevin Hansen (SWE) – Peugeot 208 – 113 Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) – Audi S1 – 110 Niclas Grönholm (FIN) – Hyundai i20 – 107 Krisztián Szabó (HUN) – Hyundai i20 – 88