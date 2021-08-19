World RX is heating up at Höljes and we can thank these 3 drivers for that

Race fans are flocking to Höljes, Sweden, for the one of the biggest and best races on the motorsport calendar to cheer three homegrown heroes in the FIA World Rallycross Championship .

The championship got off to a brilliant start at the opening round of the 2021 campaign in Spain, as Kevin Hansen , Timmy Hansen and Johan Kristoffersson locked out the podium at the RX Catalunya in Barcelona. It was a particularly emotional triumph for the younger Hansen brother, Kevin, who claimed his first on-track victory, while reigning world champion Kristoffersson showed how quickly he’s adjusting to driving for defending team’s champions EKS JC.

One of the world’s most iconic rallycross tracks, Höljes is nestled deep in the Värmland forest close to the Norwegian border and has been a popular World Championship fixture ever since the series’ inception in 2014. The rallycross fans create a unique atmosphere in the notorious Happy Street camp .

Both EKS JC and Hansen World RX Team will be aiming to build on their positive momentum in front of the wild Swedish fans in round two. Kevin Hansen leads the field coming into World RX of Sweden , having bested world champions Timmy and Johan Kristoffersson in the final at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya .

We know we have a good car, and we have a good feeling. The competition is going to be extremely tough, so it will all come down to getting a good start to the weekend and then maintaining that form Kevin Hansen

Kevin Hansen is a multiple winner at Höljes at European level and has finished in second place on the previous two occasions the World RX of Sweden has been staged. He will be planning to go one better this weekend. “I’m really excited for Höljes and having the fans back at the track-side will be incredible – we missed them so much last year and we’re super pumped to put on a good show,” says the 23-year-old.

“In the winter, our development was more focused on tracks like Höljes rather than Barcelona, so hopefully we’ve made a solid improvement on last year. We know we have a good car, and we have a good feeling. The competition is going to be extremely tough so it will all come down to getting a good start to the weekend and then maintaining that form.”

The championship leader will not have it easy, however. For starters, his older brother has designs on winning a second world championship to put on the shelf next to the 2019 crown. Timmy Hansen comes to Sweden just two points adrift of his younger sibling and, having not reached the rostrum at Höljes since 2016, will be particularly fired-up to turn the tables and seize the initiative in the chase for the coveted crown.

Also looking formidable is three-time world champion Kristoffersson, who has a superb record around the challenging 1,210m Höljesbanan circuit, having won in 2017, 2018 and – each time he went on to win the world title. A Q1 disqualification put him on the back foot in Catalunya, so the versatile KYB EKS JC pilot will be determined to score his first victory in the powerful Audi S1.

In only his second full campaign in the World Championship, Krisztián Szabó occupies fourth spot in the Drivers’ standings for GRX-SET World RX Team following a solid season opener, and the Hungarian was a podium finisher at Höljes on his way to the Super1600 (now Euro RX3) laurels in 2017.

His team-mate Niclas Grönholm needs a good result after his weekend in Spain ended in a collision in the semi-final. The Finn’s speed is in no doubt: he’s been threatening a championship challenge after his 2019 campaign was derailed by a bout of appendicitis.

Also from Finland, Juha Rytkönen will be bidding to replicate the scene-stealing performance he produced on his dazzling World RX debut at Kouvola last summer, when he took the fight to Kristoffersson in the final, while former rally star Kevin Abbring displayed flashes of form at the wheel of his Renault Mégane.

The dark horse of the weekend, however, is Peter Hedström . He’s been on the podium three times at Höljes in European Championship competition and will be eager to upset the World RX regulars as he competes in a GRX-SET prepared Hyundai i20.

