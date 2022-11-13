Lap of honour for World RX champ Kristoffersson as Hansens seize second

Having claimed his fifth World Rallycross Championship two weeks ago in Spain, Johan Kristoffersson led the way to the Nürburgring for the final World RX round of the year. And it was a champions display from the 33-year-old who claimed his eighth win of the year from 10 races and the 35th of his glittering career.

It’s been an astonishing season for the Swede who arrived at the hallowed German circuit and underlined his dominance by clinching the SuperPole – that's 10 out of 10 for the season.

Five-time World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Standing in his way was championship runner-up Timmy Hansen . While Timmy's good friend/arch rival Kristoffersson has dominated the new era of electric rallycross, the 2019 World RX champion has suffered a run of bad lack all season. He turned that around in Spain with his first victory of the year and was optimistic of consolidating his place in the title race.

With his younger brother Kevin eyeing third overall in the championship – and a group invitation to the FIA Prize Giving Gala next month – the family-run outfit needed to extract the maximum from a circuit where they won the Teams’ championship last season, before resetting over the winter.

Eyes on the prize: Timmy Hansen looks to consolidate his runner-up place © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Kevin started the weekend level on points with OC Veiby – since switching codes from WRC, the Norwegian has been a sensation this season – and two behind Niclas Grönholm, who is the only other driver to have bested Kristoffersson this season.

Grönholm had to act fast to reach the final after failing to qualify behind his team-mate Klara Andersson. The Construction Equipment Dealer Team decided to withdraw the rookie to allow Grönholm to take her place on the grid in the final and defend P3 in the final championship chase.

But it was to no avail. The Finn pushed his PWR RX1e as hard as possible in the final, sticking close behind Kristoffersson but Kevin Hansen was faster, beating him to P2 and leaping over him in the final championship standings. Timmy came in fourth to ensure his runner-up status.

Up front, Kristoffersson was imperious, as he has been all season, producing a faultless run to the line and claim his 35th career win in World RX. The only question remains how competitive he will be next season? The Hansens and Grönholm will be out to catch him while a debut run by French stunt driver Guerlain Chicherit in a new take on the iconic Lancia Delta suggests there'll be even more action and close racing to come in 2023.

Modern classic: Guerlain Chicherit gives the new Lancia its World RX debut © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

World RX Championship Final Standings

Johan Kristofersson – 182 points Timmy Hansen – 135 points Kevin Hansen – 128 points Niclas Grönholm – 127 points Ole Christian Veiby – 123 points Gustav Bergström – 107 points Klara Andersson – 102 points René Münnich – 78 points