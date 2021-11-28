Lord of the ‘Ring Johan Kristoffersson crowned World RX champion

In a superb performance, Johan Kristoffersson edged Timmy Hansen by the narrowest of margins, matching his compatriot on points but taking the championship by virtue of his greater number of wins. It was a spectacular send-off for petrol-powered racing in World RX.

They arrived at a frozen Nürburgring with Timmy Hansen leading the championship by 17 points but with the momentum with Kristoffersson after outscoring every other driver in the Team KYB EKS JC Audi S1 in the latter half of the season.

Team Hansen talk race strategy © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

Round 8 on Saturday was one to remember for Kristoffersson and a day to forget for Timmy Hansen. Everything went right for Kristoffersson, who came through his semi-final in a frozen Nürburgring in first place to take pole in the final. Timmy Hansen, meanwhile, was docked five seconds for a contact in the second semi-final, which demoted him to the back for the final.

At the start, Kristoffersson was free to race for the flag, opening an impressive lead and steering well clear of trouble as he sped to his third win of the season following previous triumphs in Latvia and Belgium. It was another story for Hansen, who managed to muscle his way to second place but was disqualified for making contact with Niclas Grönholm's GRX-SET Hyundai at the first corner.

That brought his lead down to just four points heading into the final round on Sunday and reduced the World Championship to a shoot-out between Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen, leaving Niclas Grönhom and Kevin Hansen scrapping for third overall.

Final podium: Niclas Grönholm, Johan Kristoffersson and Kevin Hansen © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

On Sunday, Kristoffersson was sublime, working his magic again to top qualifying and take another point in his chase for the title, piling even more pressure on Timmy Hansen as he set up a winner-takes-all final.

Timmy and Grönholm clashed again in the second semi-final on Sunday after the Finn got away to the better start from P2 and tried to shut the door on the Timmy at the first corner. Another penalty and that put him on the third row, and just one point in the World Championship lead coming into the final. Crucially, Kevin lined up alongside Kristoffersson and got off to a terrific start, pushing past for the lead.

Timmy also made a blistering start, barging past Enzo Ide in the second Audi to take third place on the track. Kevin slowed Kristoffersson to give his brother a chance to pass, but Timmy couldn’t find a way past despite a great team effort, and Kristoffersson seized his fourth world crown – level on points but ahead on victories thanks to Saturday’s win. Meanwhile, Niclas Grönholm took the advantage for his third win of the season and seized third overall in the world championship.

Johan Kristoffersson in the lead at Nurburgring © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

There was consolation for the Hansens as they won the teams championship with 408 points from GRX Set World RX Team on 359 and KYB EKS JC on 342.

The season is not quite over for Timmy Hansen, who now heads to Florida needing to overturn a 17-point deficit to the Nitro RX championship leader Travis Pastrana.

Winning team: Kenneth and Susann Hansen of Hansen World RX Team © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

World Rallycross Drivers' Championship Standings (Top 6 after 9 of 9 rounds)

Johan Kristoffersson (KYB EKS JC, Audi S1) 217 points Timmy Hansen (Hansen World RX Team, Peugeot 208) 217 points Niclas Grönholm (GRX-SET World RX Team, Hyundai i20) 197 points Kevin Hansen (Hansen World RX Team, Peugeot 208) 191 points Krisztián Szabó (GRX-SET World RX Team, Hyundai i20) 162 points Enzo Ide (KYB EKS JC, Audi S1) 125 points