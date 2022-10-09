Epic double for Johan Kristoffersson in dramatic World RX in Spa

Four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson extended his lead in the chase for the FIA World Rallycross Championship crown at the Benelux World RX, rounds six and seven of the 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, his team-mate, 19-year-old Gustav Bergström, caught the eye with two excellent podiums.

Johan Kristoffersson delivers a masterclass at the Benelux World RX © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

After a late penalty deprived him of victory in race two in Portugal, it was business as normal for the World RX champion as he took his 32nd and 33rd wins. Taking a more tactical approach to save his energy for the key races, Kristoffersson took both SuperPoles to give him the advantage in Heats and the semi-final.

On Saturday, Kristoffersson pounced on the misfortune of Timmy Hansen , who had looked like he was about to secure that long-overdue first win of the season. From the fourth slot on the startline, Kristoffersson powered away to cut ahead of Niclas Grönholm and Kevin Hansen and tuck in behind pole-sitter Timmy Hansen at the first corner. Grönholm came into the second Raidillon hairpin with too much speed and smacked into the rear of Kevin Hansen’s Peugeot.

Like dominoes, the younger Hansen hit Kristoffersson, who clipped Timmy Hansen, spinning the Swede out of the lead and shunting back into Grönholm. Kristoffersson, Kevin Hansen and the impressive rookie Bergström were the beneficiaries on their way to the podium while Grönholm picked up a penalty to leave him last behind a frustrated Timmy Hansen.

Timmy and Kevin Hansen and Niclas Grönholm racing around the Spa RX circuit © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel sorry for Timmy – he was in a winning position in the final and really didn’t deserve that,” said Kristoffersson. “Going up to the hairpin, there was a bit of a train from behind, and he got spun round. It wasn’t his day. It turned out to be my day, but obviously, it’s a bit bittersweet. Most of all, I’m happy for Gustav – to finish on the podium so early in his World RX career is fantastic. Big congratulations to him.”

Bergström continued his superb form to take a berth at the final in Race Two on Sunday, edging out Timmy Hansen in the semi-final with a shocking result. Grönholm barged in front of the elder Hansen at the start, pushing him down to third ahead of Klara Andersson. Apparently flustered, Timmy Hansen couldn’t edge back in front of Bergström’s Polo to go tumbling out of the race weekend.

Niclas Gronhölm closes the door on Timmy Hansen © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

It fell to Kevin Hansen to fly the family flag, sparring with Kristoffersson again along with Ole Christian Veiby. Crucially, Kristoffersson started from pole with the feisty Grönholm lining up P2 and set off into an early lead. Kevin Hansen jokered from fourth place on the first lap while Bergström pushed past Grönholm.

Kristoffersson ruthlessly extended his lead, leaving his team-mate to defend from the more experienced Kevin Hansen and Grönholm. The Finn pressurised Kevin Hansen, tipping him into a spin on lap four before taking second from Bergström when the Swede took his joker on the final lap. For Kristoffersson, the epic double made it the sixth win from seven rounds with four races to go.

The World RX returns to action in Spain on October 29-30.