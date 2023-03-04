See how Jagger Eaton became Park Skateboarding World Champion in the UAE

The WST World Championships, which took place in Sharjah, UAE, represented the beginning of a new era in competitive skateboarding. The Aljada Skate Park complex, which hosted the back-to-back Street and Park World Championships, is the centrepiece of a spectacular family entertainment hub designed by Zaha Hadid Architects – all told, an unforgettable location for an international skateboarding event. The complex consists of several separate parks, ranging from a California Skateparks-designed world-class street course and park constructions to a massive intermediate-level skatepark capable of hosting an international event.

As a skateable space that can go head-to-head with any skatepark complex today, Aljada has to be seen to be believed. With a staggering 460 entrants from 60 nations jetting into the United Arab Emirates for this first event of its kind in the Gulf region, the World Championships were split over two successive weekends. As MC Tim O’Connor noted, Arizona’s