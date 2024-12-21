Wout VAN AERT on the start line of stage 4 from Plasencia to Pico Villuercas of the 79th La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2024 on 20 August.
© Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool
Cycling

Wout van Aert is hungry for 2025: "I was on the sidelines far too much"

Despite injuries, Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert celebrated key victories, including an Olympic medal. In an exclusive interview, he reveals the races he’s eager to win in 2025.
Written by Benjamin Saldias
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Wout Van Aert

A winner of UCI Cyclocross World Cup series title in 2021, Belgian rider Wout van Aert also is also a regular stage winner on the Tour de France.

BelgiumBelgium
View Profile
2024 won't even be over when Belgian cycling giant Wout Van Aert kicks-off his 2025 season at the Superprestige cyclocross on home soil in Mol on December 23. A legend of the sport, Van Aert is coming back to race cyclocross for the pure love for mud, sand and toil, because his real goals are on the road once again next season, as he reveals in the the interview with Red Bull.

How do you look back on last season?

Wout Van Aert: 2024 was a year with a lot of ups and downs. The moments when I was competitive, I'm very satisfied with. I was able to get nice results. But I was on the sidelines far too much due to injuries and falls, so it definitely wasn't my best year.

Which moments do you cherish the most?

The three stage wins in the Vuelta were a highlight, but certainly the Olympics stand out for me. I took bronze in the time trial, so I've I medalled in both road and time trial at the Games, which was definitely a goal to achieve n my career.

Wout Van Aert pictured winning Stage 3 from Lousã to Castelo Branco of the 79th La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2024 on August 19,

Van Aert wore the leader's jersey and won 3 stages of La Vuelta

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

This year's highlights? Bronze at the Games and my three La Vuelta stage wins
Wout Van Aert

How did you flush out those setbacks?

Well, they're not easy to deal with. After all the suffering in the spring, I had a goal again relatively quickly with the Tour de France and the Olympics, which made it easier to turn the knob. But in the autumn, I fell hard again in the Vuelta and it was much harder to find that motivation again. Giving yourself time and spending time with family, that does help then.

Is that where you get your motivation from, family and friends? Or do you get that drive from other things?

My motivation, it's intrinsic in me. I've always wanted to be the best at everything since I was a kid. That drive just comes back, without me wanting it or having to do anything for it. If I haven't had a race for a few weeks, that motivation comes naturally and I immediately feel like working hard. The people around me just help very hard to put things in perspective and make me realise that there are other things, too. They're really important to keep the balance.

What helps you stay focused?

That's a good question. Once in a while you look back on your career and then you're very proud of what you have achieved, but, actually, you look forwards more and try to win the races you still dream about. For me, those are the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Those remain the absolute main goals for me. When I think about that, I just want to do everything to achieve those wins.

Wout van Aert racing the UCI Cyclocross World-Cup in Hulst, The Netherlands on December 30, 2023.

Van Aert can't miss out on a bit of winter CX racing

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Cyclocross is second nature, my first love that I always return to
Wout Van Aert

You're starting your 11th cyclocross season as a pro, what makes this year different?

The last few years it hasn't changed much, because I practice cyclocross in a much more limited way than before. However, it's really a ritual for me to dive into that field in winter to cover that period. Sometimes – especially when you're injured – it flashes through your mind to take it easy for a winter, but the mere thought of it makes me itch too much to miss it. It's second nature, my first love that I always return to."

Did your preparation for this season run differently because of your fall in La Vuelta in September?

It definitely went differently than I hoped. I had to focus on my rehabilitation for a very long time. and even now I'm still working on getting my right leg as strong as my left. As a result, there's obviously less time to train specific cyclocross aspects, so there's also a question mark of how competitive I'll be. I'm very much looking forward to it, though, that's beyond doubt.

Wout Van Aert racing the sandy dunes of the Vlaamse Duinencross in Koksijde, Belgium on January 4, 2024.

Van Aert's cyclocross racing is now prep for his main goal...

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Wout Van Aert leads breakaway at Vuelta a España 2024.

...winning at the world's biggest road races

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

During the cyclo-cross season, you're usually carrying more muscle mass and weight than on the road. Is that true again now?

I think I have more muscle mass, yes. Not specifically because of cyclocross, but because of rehabilitation and the many hours in the gym and doing physio. Cyclocross requires much more of a strong body from head to toe, and not just the legs. It's always a bit different than on the road.

Wout Van Aert racing the 79th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 race from Ghent to Ninove over 202km on February 24 2024.

Van Aert will be a fixture of the tough early season classics

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

When you're lined up on the start somewhere, the role of being a favourite automatically comes with it. How do you deal with that pressure?

It's just important to stay close to yourself, know what your own goals are and how you look at certain races. Because of the setbacks I've had, it's realistic to reach my best level in the spring, but maybe not right now. As long as I keep that in the back of my mind, I don't have to worry too much about public opinion.

Part of this story

Wout Van Aert

A winner of UCI Cyclocross World Cup series title in 2021, Belgian rider Wout van Aert also is also a regular stage winner on the Tour de France.

BelgiumBelgium
View Profile
Cycling