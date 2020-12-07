Time for cyclo-cross success after joy on the road for Wout van Aert

By anyone's measure Belgian pro-cyclist Wout van Aert had a road cycling season to remember in 2020. No other pro dominated the headlines like van Aert did in a season that was crammed into three months from August to October due to the global pandemic.

One-day race victories in Italy at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo in August were just the start for the 26-year-old from Herentals. After winning a mountain stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné he was selected to ride the Tour de France for his pro team Jumbo-Visma in support of team leader Primož Roglič.

Wout van Aert, the all-year-round pro cyclist © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

He was undoubtedly the MVP at the Tour in September. Van Aert's job was to look after Roglič, but no one, not even himself, was sure he could provide support in the mountain stages when the gradients got steep. This he did, to the surprise of all, invariably pushing on the pace at the front for Roglič. Alongside all that work, he also took two stage wins (stages 5 and 7). A remarkable effort. The form was still there in October with van Aert bagging two silver medals at the road race and time-trial events at the World Championships in Italy. A superb season would have been rounded off nicely at the one-day Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour des Flandres) race, but he was edged out in a sprint finish by Mathieu van der Poel.

Winter is here and so van Aert now switches his focus to cyclo-cross and racing on muddy fields instead of the road. We caught up with him to reflect on his road season, how his preparation is going for cyclo-cross and whether he is looking forward to seeing van der Poel again so soon after Flanders.

You've had a fantastic road season. Which achievement do you look back on with the most fondness?

It's difficult for me to choose between Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo. Those were the first two races after a very long period without racing. It was unclear to everyone how well I could do, so the results were actually a bit unexpected. I know I trained well, but it's always a matter of waiting to see if the power was there. That was especially the case in the Strade Bianche. A week later at Milan-San Remo I started as the favourite and because of the victory the week before, the win was even more of a surprise. It was a memorable week.

And which one the least?

I rode some great races and had few lows. Of course it was difficult missing the victory at both the World Championships and at the Ronde van Vlaanderen after the Tour de France. I was always beaten by someone who was better. At Ronde it was still very close [with van der Poel]. If I have to choose a race that I don't like looking back on then it would be the Ronde van Vlaanderen because the win there was so close.

Wout van Aert celebrates winning stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France © Kramon

The Tour de France went well. How was the experience for you?

The Tour de France was a real highlight for every pro who rode it this year. In this unusual season it was very important for our sport that the Tour de France continued. Jumbo-Visma had a lot of ambition to win the Tour de France and we almost succeeded. Of course it was fantastic that I was able to win two stages in the first week.

Everything passes you by when you're in the Tour de France. At that moment you're just busy with the next day and you don't think about your performances. The realisation of my efforts there only came later when I got home to Belgium and everyone spoke about it. It gives me a lot of confidence for the future that I'm able to ride many different types of race scenarios.

Which moment in the Tour de France are you the proudest of?

The stage victories remain very special, but I was also proud of the last mountain stage [stage 18] where I finished third . I crossed the finish line with the group of favourites on a mountain stage. I never dreamed that such a scenario would be within my reach. I'm very proud of that.

The time trial on the penultimate day of racing was also special, but for other reasons. It wasn't a nice moment for the team, but I'll never forget that I was there to see such a turnaround in the general classification [Tadej Pogačar managed to overhaul the time gap between himself and then-leader Roglič to take the general classification lead into Paris]. It wasn't fun to be in the losing camp, but sporting history was being made right there.

Van Aert rode mainly in the service of his team Jumbo-Visma at the Tour © Kristof Ramon

The Ronde van Vlaanderen didn't go your way in that sprint finish. How tough was that to deal with?

I was satisfied with my race in the end, although it didn't go perfectly. I crashed [with 113km to go] and that cost me some strength. Nevertheless I was involved at the end with van der Poel and almost won. It was my last race of the road season and I couldn't forget about it in the following weeks. The first few days I constantly thought about what I could have done differently or why it didn't work out. It took some effort to process that disappointment.

I bet you're looking forward to the next head-to-head with van der Poel in cyclo-cross?

Without a doubt. It isn't any easier for me to race against him in cyclo-cross. Everyone knows about Mathieu's agility on the bike. Even if I have very good legs it's still difficult to get close to him, but that doesn't mean that I'll give in. I've not been able to show myself in cyclo-cross in recent years, due to injuries or not being in great form, but my goal remains to be the very best in cyclo-cross.

This year I've come out of the road season in good shape and there's really nothing to indicate that I won't do less well in cyclo-cross. I hope to get back to my old level and be at my peak for the World Championships in January.

What are the goals for this 2020-21 cyclo-cross season?

The big goals will be trying to win the Belgian Championships and the World Championships. This won't change in the future. With the Worlds being in Belgium, that of course appeals to me. When I compete at a race I always go to win, of course.

The three-time Cyclo-cross World Champion wants to add a fourth title © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Who'll be your biggest rivals for race wins and of course the big one, the World Championship?

Van der Poel stands out as one of the best athletes in cross for everyone. He's been the benchmark for years and that won't change. The difference between the rest after him is small. Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts are great competitors. Iserbyt is very explosive and can make a gap appear quickly, while Aerts has more of a diesel engine that can drive a high pace throughout a cyclo-cross race, a bit like me.

How has the cyclo-cross prep been going?

I made the choice to return to training in early November and I'm participating in a few of the early races in Belgium. I will certainly not be competing in my best condition in these races, but they're useful for training purposes. After those races I'll train for a slightly longer period without racing as December goes on.

Training for the cyclo-cross season near his home in Belgium © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

How different is your training for cyclo-cross from what you do for the road?

The training sessions are slightly different between the two. You do need to put in big training rides on the cyclo-cross bike to build up an endurance base so you can handle the succession of races in the calendar. I won't do training rides of six to seven hours that you typically do for the road, however. For cyclo-cross we also concentrate on trying to have explosive power. We do specific exercises for that because we really need that power in cyclo-cross.

This cyclo-cross season will be a little bit different from previous years?

Yes, different. We are still in a pandemic and cyclo-cross will take place without crowds. There'll be a very strange atmosphere when racing takes place. There'll only be a few events as well, often only one race per weekend sometimes. The season certainly looks different from previous years, but for me it's better because I'm coming back to the sport from having not ridden a lot last year. I can ride a decent number of races this year and therefore I'm happy.

Competing at races without crowds will take some getting used to © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

How do you manage to maintain riding all year round at such a high level?

That's a good question. Sometimes I also wonder what I’m doing to myself by driving such a busy program. On the other hand, many colleagues haven't planned their next goal or have a race until February or sometime in the spring and I really couldn’t wait that long. It keeps me on my toes. I also have a lot of smart people behind me, like my coach, who make sure it's physiologically feasible for me to race both road and cyclo-cross.