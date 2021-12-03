Wout van Aert: Excited to be racing cyclocross again

My goals this season may be a bit more limited than in previous years. I am starting a little later, so it would be difficult to compete directly against the guys who have already been racing in the season [since October]. I will need those first races to find the rhythm, and then I hope by the Christmas period, when I come back from a block of training with my [Jumbo Visma] team, I will be in good shape and can compete for the wins.

It would be nice to be back in form to fight for the Belgian title. That's a big goal, of course. During the Christmas period, I will do a lot of races in a short time, and I'm training very hard now to be successful for then. It's important to be good during that period and also to take care, so I will also rest a lot in between races. In the end, this is what I love to do, so I'm definitely looking forward to it.