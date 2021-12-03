Wout van Aert: Excited to be racing cyclocross again

Which race or races will you never forget?
The World Championship on Belgian roads in Leuven was really special. I've never experienced an atmosphere like that. All those people. Madness. My name was being shouted. That was a really crazy feeling that will stay with me forever.
Which races are on your wish list to win now?
The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. I came just a little short in the final stages at both races this year. I think that I have proven that these races really suit me, so it remains a goal to be able to win them in the future. I am trying to develop even more as a one-day rider, and the monument races are definitely my goals in 2022.
Are the batteries fully recharged for the cyclocross season?
It has been a long time since I had such a long rest period [from the end of the road season to the cyclocross season]. In recent years the breaks have always been very short, and I almost immediately moved from road to cyclocross. 2021 was a solid year, so those three weeks off the bike were definitely needed. In the meantime, the desire to race again is completely back.
There were no crowds at cyclocross races last year and often only one race per weekend. What was your experience of that?
Last year was, of course, a special season. Racing without crowds is even stranger in cyclocross than on the road, because normally they are there always on the course, everywhere people encourage you. It would be nice to see a return to how it used to be, with the thousands of supporters along the side of the course.
How different are your training sessions for cyclocross compared to what you do before the road season?
Training is usually slightly shorter. Longer endurance training sessions are now a maximum of four to five hours, while that is five to six hours in the summer. We now also work a bit more on explosiveness, preferably during specific training sessions in cyclocross course conditions.
What are your ambitions for this cyclocross season
My goals this season may be a bit more limited than in previous years. I am starting a little later, so it would be difficult to compete directly against the guys who have already been racing in the season [since October]. I will need those first races to find the rhythm, and then I hope by the Christmas period, when I come back from a block of training with my [Jumbo Visma] team, I will be in good shape and can compete for the wins.
It would be nice to be back in form to fight for the Belgian title. That's a big goal, of course. During the Christmas period, I will do a lot of races in a short time, and I'm training very hard now to be successful for then. It's important to be good during that period and also to take care, so I will also rest a lot in between races. In the end, this is what I love to do, so I'm definitely looking forward to it.
What cyclocross race do you really want to win?
Koksijde (UCI World Cup) is definitely one of my favourites. That is one of the most beautiful cross courses, in my opinion. Of course, in cyclocross, the World Championships always stand out. But It's getting harder and harder to go for that because they don't always run in December.
Of the races that are on my schedule now, I think the World Cup in Val di Sole in Italy will definitely be a difficult one. It will most likely be run on snow and in very cold temperatures, so it will be a battle against the conditions. I'm curious how that will go.
Who of the other athletes should we look out for this cyclocross season?
The guys who are already racing stand out. In recent weeks you have seen Eli Iserbyt stand out a bit with his wins. He has clearly taken a step forward this season. Another step compared to previous years. He's very smart about how he races, and he's very explosive, so I think he'll be hard to beat.
In general, there are four guys who are evenly matched: Iserbyt, Toon Aerts, Quinten Hermans and Lars van der Haar. I'm curious if I can race on their level, and then I'm looking forward to racing against Tom Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel, who, like me, will start later in the season. So those are just about all the big names I have to watch out for.
The Superprestige race Boom is the first on your race program. Are you ready for it?
It remains to be seen how that race will go. It's always a difficult cross course. It will be very cold when we race. With the weather as it is now, it will be like a real cyclocross race. It could also be a bit disappointing for me, of course, but I go there without expectations, and I'll see where I can do.