Is Wout van Aert ready for the Cyclo-cross World Championships? Absolutely

This Sunday (January 31, 2021) the very best cyclo-cross riders in the world will gather in Ostend for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships. Among those who'll be lining up at the start line, and one of the favourites to win, is Wout van Aert. The Belgian cyclist swept all before him on the road late last year and this winter on the cross circuits of northern Europe.

Fresh from winning the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall title in Belgium last weekend, after victory in the World Cup race in Overijse, we got hold of van Aert for an interview about his preparations and hopes for the upcoming World Championships.

D-Day is finally approaching: the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Ostend. Are you ready?

Absolutely! This winter I've felt that I'm at a better level than I have been in the previous two cyclo-cross seasons. I've been able to do more races and it really has done me good. Winning the World Championships is still a very important goal to me, but having already had several wins [van Aert won the World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018] there is an overall calm as the event approaches. It's a pleasant feeling.

Two World Cup wins (Dendermonde and Overijse) for van Aert this season © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

How have your preparations been going?

I've trained a lot less this week, so I can be quite fresh at the start. Instead I've been focusing on perfecting the riding techniques that make cyclo-cross what it is.

You were in Spain for a few weeks on a road training camp. Was it useful?

The camp [with his pro-cycling team Jumbo-Visma] is not only useful for the road season, but also contributed to my preparation for the cyclo-cross worlds. There was good warm weather in Spain and I was also able to get some climbing in. It's also easier to rest and eat when you're with your professional team.

The Ostend course is famous for its sand. It takes a lot of power to plough through sand. Fortunately, this is one of your strengths…

That's true. I think this is a course that suits me very well. In addition, I became the Belgian champion in Ostend on this course in 2017. Riding in the sand requires a lot of strength and above all a good technique.

Who'll be your main rivals for the world title?

Tom Pidcock , Mathieu van der Poel, Toon Aerts, Laurens Sweeck and Michael Vanthourenhout will be the main competitors to beat. I'll give my all to beat them!

Wout van Aert and familiar foe Mathieu van der Poel racing in Overijse © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

How do you think the race will play out?

I expect a very quick start, but also a very hard race from the off. This will probably lead to a rapid break-up of the field. The beach will come immediately after the start, so it's important to go full speed from the start.

You already have three cyclo-cross rainbow jerseys in your palmares. Will a fourth be just as special?

Without a doubt ! It's precisely because I already know how great it is to win this race that I am very motivated to add more World Championships. Wearing the rainbow stripes every day is actually my biggest goal in cycling. It's also quite different to winning other races where you quickly refocus on the victories that you haven't yet won.

van Aert also became the Belgian champion for the fourth time this season © Rhode van Elsen

January has already been an excellent month with the birth of your son, Georges, and winning the World Cup overall. Has it been hard to combine fatherhood with racing so far?

The birth of Georges has been the happiest moment of my life so far. I am grateful to have been able to experience everything and I am also very proud of my wife, Sarah. Georges's birth has given me more strength and energy to pursue my next goals, so being a father and a pro athlete at the same time is certainly doable.

You've also just extended your contract with Jumbo-Visma until 2024. Congratulations!

Thank you! I've made enormous progress as a cyclist since I joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. They give me the right professional guidance, but also enough freedom so that I can continue to ride cyclo-cross. Thinking back on how I've progressed my career with them made the choice to stay here for a few more years rather easy.