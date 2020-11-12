Mere months after dropping one of the highest rated racing games of the year in WRC 9 , you’d excuse KT Games for taking it easy and enjoying the critical acclaim heaped upon the superb sim. Packed with features, a wealth of stunning locales and roughly an ocean-full of mud, WRC 9 managed the impressive feat of remaining fresh and new, despite almost hitting the double-figure mark in the franchise.

But taking it easy was never likely to be an option for KT Games and the WRC 9 team, with next-gen consoles and awesome new technology landing just in time to take the series to the next level.

With WRC 9 hitting Sony PS5 today and an Xbox Series X release on November 10, we caught up with KT Games creative director Alain Jarniou and technical director Benoît Jacquier to find out more about the challenge of bringing the long-running series to Sony and Microsoft’s latest flagship consoles.

Can you tell us what improvements players can expect from the PS5 launch of WRC 9?

Benoit Jacquier : We have added various improvements: fast loading times, haptic feedback, the activities system. But the most requested features by our players was a better frame rate. Frame rate and latencies are very important in a racing game. WRC 9 has a default 60fps mode at 4k dynamic resolution and a 120fps mode at full HD resolution.

Prepare for some stunning visuals with WRC 9 on next-gen © KT Games

Alain Jarniou: The one big thing about this new generation of consoles is the step up in performance. CPUs and GPUs have reached a new dimension, it’s impressive and it’s key for a racing simulation!

As you know, rally is a very specific discipline. It involves huge environments, changing weather conditions, very accurate level design on one side and a demanding physics simulation, to match with the numerous driving conditions and setups, on the other.

All of this is taken into account on the previous generation of consoles, but it has always been a challenge for us to guarantee a stable frame rate of at least 30fps. With the new generation, we managed to reach 60fps in 4K and even 120fps in full HD! It really makes the difference when driving.

With the addition of the new vibrations and haptics systems of the gamepad, it’s a wonderful package for racing simulation. The gamepad experience gets closer to what you get with a racing wheel, giving more information on the surface variations under the wheels and mechanical changes.

The game will be playable on 60fps – how much of a difference do you think this will make for players of the game?

AJ: The frame rate is a very important parameter for a racing game. A higher frame rate of 60fps really enhances the experience of driving and it makes the simulation more realistic. With every movement of the car, the feeling of speed, especially at high speeds, the simulation feels more accurate and the car more reactive. While a 30fps experience is good, once you’ve tried the thrill of 60fps, or even 120fps, it’s very hard to go back.

BJ: Our vehicle simulation always runs at 120Hz, whatever the rendering frame rate is. We think the 120Hz mode should be appreciated by our most hardcore players.

Can you tell us more about the process of developing WRC 9 on PS5?

BJ: Haptic feedback is something very new. We did a lot of experiments. There is still a lot to discover and exploit. We spend a lot of time exploiting the CPU power available, but the biggest challenge was to deliver a quality game for the launch of the console. Developers’ mastering of a console constantly improves over the life cycle of a console generation.

We still have a lot of work to fully exploit the PS5, and we will provide other improvements in the coming year, but we are proud of WRC 9 on the PS5 and Series X.

Can you break down exactly how the PS5’s DualSense controller will make a difference for players of WRC 9?

AJ: The new PS5 DualSense controller is a great new experience for players which takes your driving experience further. Haptic feedback gives a more realistic feeling of the road surface, the car's traction and the damage your car has taken.

You can feel the sensations of the car's pedals with a harder brake trigger at the end of a race, the vibrations when the ABS activates, and a more resistant acceleration trigger if the car is damaged. Localised vibrations on the right or left side of the controller help you feel when the car goes off-road, different road surfaces, and impacts suffered by the car, all of this helps to anticipate accidents and improve your performance. The DualSense allows us to provide a wider range of information and sensations to the player. The driving experience becomes more realistic.

What’s included in the game’s latest update?

AJ: We just released a major update on PS4, Xbox One and PC which is also included in the next-gen launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. It includes content, but also a brand new feature for a WRC game with the Photo Mode. At any time and even in replays, you can take the best shots of your car and truly enjoy some of the most exciting environments on Earth. But when it comes to content, we wanted to give more to our players with a new version of the Neste Rally Finland.

These are six new stages which are complementary to the existing ones, with their own identity. Finland is known for high speed stages and also blind jumps where you need to take some risks to be the fastest. Finally, we’ve also included a new WRC team with Hayden Paddon (NZ) as he planned to take part in select events before the crisis and all the calendar changes. But Hayden is one of the most spectacular drivers of the WRC and we can’t wait to see him back on stage! But this is not the end as a new (free) update will land within the next few weeks with new stages for Rally Portugal, a brand-new Co-Driver Mode, a new concept car as well as a new official car livery.

Are you ready for WRC 9 on next-gen? © KT Games

Of the new stages, what do you feel is the standout track for players?

AJ: Rally Finland is quite legendary as it’s known for being the fastest rally of the season. It’s feared as much as it’s appreciated by the WRC drivers for the level of challenge it offers. But Finland’s other unique feature would be its numerous blind crests, as the driver can only count on the co-driver instructions to handle those jumps that can be 50m long sometimes – at a speed of 160kph! The tiniest mistake can have major consequences in the ranking. In WRC 9, players will also have to master the car’s settings accordingly, the suspension, for example, is paramount in this kind of stage.

WRC 9 is also coming to Xbox Series X – what can players expect from this version?

BJ: Both consoles are technically very close, so we’re pushing the same features (60/120 fps, fast loading times). We are using smart delivery on Xbox, which means players who won the Xbox One version will be able to update their game to Xbox Series X for free.

What do you think is the standout feature when playing the game on each of the next-gen consoles?

BJ: I think once console players will be able to enjoy 60fps and fast loading times, they won’t ever want to go back!

Can you tell us more about the upcoming co-driver DLC?

AJ: Good collaboration and the perfect synchronism between the driver and his co-driver is one of the most important things in rally. All the drivers we worked with to develop the WRC series games always told us the same: 50 percent of the job is done by the co-driver.

With the co-driver mode we want to give the players the opportunity to live this experience of collaboration, which is so specific to rally.

Playing a co-driver role is really unique and it’s very hard! But it’s also fun, and we had really good times building this game mode. I hope it will be the same for players.

Any early tips for how to get a start with co-driver?