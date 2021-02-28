Kalle Rovanperä tops the charts, but ice-cool Ott Tänak lands Arctic win

It’s not often Ott Tänak comes to a round of the World Rally Championship as second favourite to a driver who's started 85 events fewer than him. Or won 13 rallies fewer than him. And is 13 years younger than him.

When the world predicted Kalle Rovanperä would break his WRC duck at the Arctic Rally Finland , the 2019 world champion looked ever so slightly nonplussed. Three days later he put the world in its place. He also scored an entirely convincing and totally dominant win on the WRC’s most northerly trip ever.

Tänak arrived in Lapland in need of a result. A double-puncture on the season opener in the French Alps meant he left Monte Carlo staring down the barrel of a 30-point deficit to round one winner Sébastien Ogier .

The Hyundai star delivered in emphatic fashion in the snow. Total control, complete command meant a start-to-finish win and the ability to throttle back from mid-afternoon Saturday.

Just for a second I thought: “Oh shit, maybe it’s time to get the shovels out… Ott Tänak

Tänak’s only scare came when he pinballed his i20 between the snowbanks on SS4.

“That was a little bit on the limit,” he grinned at the end of the test, “just for a second I thought: 'Oh shit, maybe it’s time to get the shovels out…'”

It wasn’t. Fortune, on that occasion, very much favoured the brave.

And Tänak was the bravest of them all, taking on and conquering temperatures which dived as low as -15°C to place the ice-laden gravel roads in a deep freeze. Despite conditions where mere mortals struggle to stand up, the studded Pirellis on each corner of his Hyundai helped Tänak perform the perfect ice dance – at an average speed of 121.7kph – on his way to a maiden success of the season.

“I’m happy,” he said. “We did a very good weekend. We knew it would be tough here in the home of Toyota and Rovanperä, but it’s what we needed.”

What of boy wonder?

The first of two boy wonders (the second being Oliver Solberg, we’ll come to him…), Rovanperä was second. No disgrace in that – especially given that he departs the Arctic Circle as the youngest-ever leader of the world championship. But, in typical Finnish fashion, this Finn had more on his mind than a silver medal in Finland.

“It’s been frustrating,” he admitted. “It’s not mistakes that mean we cannot [match the Hyundai]. I felt in this rally that I have driven well in many stages, but we were just not on the pace.”

From the start, it wasn’t really happening for the 20-year-old. He slid into a snowbank in the opener, then just couldn’t dial his Yaris WRC into what was needed. The car lacked balance and pushed the nose at the apex of too many corners.

Ahead of Saturday’s final stage, Rovanperä looked fairly comfortable in second, with Tänak’s Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville 14.9 seconds adrift. That all changed when the Belgian rocketed through 28 pitch-black kilometres in Siikäkamä to erase 13.1 of those seconds.

On the final day, Neuville pushed for P2, but an inspired Power Stage-winning effort from Rovanperä claimed the podium’s second step by 2.3 seconds.

Boost for Hyundai

Having been on the wrong end of a Toyota drubbing in Monte, Hyundai team principal Andrea Adamo insisted round two would be a different story. With the charismatic Italian’s words of encouragement ringing in their ears, the Alzenau-based outfit collectively delivered.

Beyond having Tänak and Neuville on the podium, there was a solid fourth from Breen, earned with a similarly heroic effort to stave off a late charge from Elfyn Evans’s Toyota. The Welshman was fifth.

Honestly, I never expected this. It’s crazy. Completely crazy! Oliver Solberg Hyundai’s numbers were further boosted by a rare mistake from Ogier. The championship leader dropped his Yaris WRC on the outside of Saturday’s final corner and buried it deep into a snowbank. A single Power Stage bonus point was the only reward for the Frenchman. Very much in the twilight of his WRC career, Ogier spent the rally scrapping with the son of 2003 World Rally Champion Petter Solberg. At 19, Oliver is at the other end of his time in a sport where his family made its name. Having been hindered by running first on the road on day one (sweeping the loose snow aside) Ogier spent Saturday squabbling with Solberg. He’d just got ahead of the Hyundai youngster when he went off on SS8 leaving Oliver to score an outstanding seventh place on his World Rally Car debut. Solberg said: “Honestly, I never expected this. It’s crazy. Completely crazy! I love this Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, it’s the best car I ever drove. To come here and drive in these perfect winter conditions and to be battling with some of the guys was something really special. Really difficult, but really special.”

At 20, Rovanperä is the WRC's youngest-ever leader

The perfect winter

Like Solberg said, the conditions were perfect in Rovaniemi. And nobody knew that better than local driver Esapekka Lappi, who scored a big WRC2 win over Norwegian star Andreas Mikkelsen . The Volkswagen-driving Finn beat the ŠKODA in a drive equally as commanding as that of Tänak at the very top of the timesheets.

“What can I say?” said Lappi. “Everything about this event has been just perfect. To come out here and drive a rally car with minus temperatures on these amazing roads has been just fantastic. And to make this result is really important for me – I wanted to remind the teams that I’m here and I’m available!”