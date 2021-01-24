Twelve years ago Sébastien Ogier started Rallye Monte-Carlo for the first time. He won it. A dream debut on an event he’d grown up watching with his father. Had you suggested to the then-25-year-old Frenchman that he would go on to become the world’s most successful driver on the world’s most famous rally, he would have laughed you out of the Alps.

On Sunday, that’s precisely what the seven-time World Rally Champion did. His latest victory carries him beyond the record he shared with countryman and fellow rallying rockstar Sébastien Loeb .

Ogier’s eighth win on a rally he’s made his own was secured with a spellbinding drive of pure magic. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver found grip where few feared to tread, he pushed harder, risked more and drew deeply from his reserves of experience and sheer brilliance.

If the Automobile Club de Monaco was looking for a way to celebrate its 110th anniversary of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia made the cake, iced it and slapped the cherry on top with a five-point Power Stage.

Take a look back at Sunday's highlights here:

Sunday highlights – Monte Carlo

Ogier: the undoubted Monte master

For Ogier, it was the manner of the win almost as much as the win itself that really mattered. On the eve of the event, he talked about the complicated conditions expected across the four days to follow. There would be a bit of everything. A lot of everything.

Snow, ice, rain, sunshine – everything lay in wait on roads threading their way through the mountains. Even the service park in Gap was turned upside down when storm-force winds ripped through on Friday night. “When it’s difficult,” Ogier said, “the best have to make the difference.”

This wasn’t Ogier talking himself up. Quite the opposite. This was Ogier saying the next four days provided an opportunity for him and his WRC rivals to step up, to make that difference and to become the best of the best.

Brake problems limited Ogier to fifth at the end of day one. No matter, he was out front by the second stage on day two. But he wouldn’t stay there, after a puncture on SS6 cost him more than half a minute. That deflation turned P1 to third and a 23.4s deficit to team-mate Elfyn Evans.

I think it was a good decision to do one more year, I almost have tears in my eyes Sébastien Ogier Rally WRC

Friday’s final test and Saturday’s opener – two key stages in the very heart of the rally – were where Ogier made the difference. He took 16s out of Evans in SS7 and an astonishing 17.8 on the next one.

From then on, Ogier controlled proceedings perfectly. Evans was never out of sight in second, but anything the Welshman had to offer, the Yaris WRC driver ahead always looked capable of responding to it. And, crucially, bettering it.

Crossing the line on the final stage, Ogier allowed himself a wry smile. He’d done it. He’d made history. “I think it was a good decision to do one more year,” beamed Ogier. “I almost have tears in my eyes.”

Look closely. They were there. This one meant everything.

+1

Evans inches closer

Elfyn Evans went one better than the third place he managed last season, but still there was frustration. “I never quite got comfortable,” he said. “Not completely comfortable. I was a little bit cautious sometimes. But I can see where the time is…”

One man who was very comfortable on Sunday was Toyota’s new team principal, Jari-Matti Latvala. In his first month in the job, the Finn had presided over the Japanese marque’s first win on the sport’s blue riband event since 1998 – and seen four of his cars finish in the top six with Kalle Rovanperä fourth and Takamoto Katsuta sixth.

It’s the most we could have expected. Martijn has done a really good job Thierry Neuville Rally WRC

Tough start for Hyundai

Clinging to Toyota’s coat tails were Hyundai Motorsport. Last year’s Monte winner Thierry Neuville placed the fastest i20 Coupe WRC third – a superb effort with new co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe. The pair took their time to settle in, but once they found a rhythm they were able to post a pair of fastest times over the weekend. “It’s the most we could have expected,” said Neuville at the finish. “Martijn has done a really good job.”

Where one new partnership begins, another draws to a close. Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio signed off on their time together with a subdued fifth. The Spanish-flagged i20 never looked capable of challenging the frontrunners. Worse still, 2019 world champion Ott Tänak departed empty-handed for the second year in succession. The Estonian retired his i20 after two punctures in successive stages on Saturday.

Silver-lined clouds

M-Sport driver Gus Greensmith struggled for form aboard a factory Ford Fiesta WRC. The eighth-placed Englishman knew a finish was everything for the team following Teemu Suninen’s spectacular first-stage exit in the sister car.