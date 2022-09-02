Greece is rough, rocky and ready to test the WRC's best

It's like sprinting on eggshells. That, in a nutshell, is what faces the crews in the World Rally Championship when they arrive at next week's Acropolis Rally Greece .

Back in 1951, when the sport of rallying first visited Greece, everything was different. Everything, that is, except the roads. The rough, rock-strewn tracks which run north and west of Athens are just as much of a minefield as they ever were. Back in the day, you could take your time, pick your line and charge when you wanted to charge.

Next week, anything other than flat-out and you’ll be lost from SS1. Or maybe not SS1.

The Acropolis is famously tough on cars and drivers © Jaanus Ree/ Red Bull Content Pool

The stadium tour

12 months on from the Olympics coming home to Athens in 2004, the city's Olympic Stadium was taken over by motorsport. The Acropolis Rally elected to run a spectator stage inside the stadium. It was a work of genius. Even more so, because admission was next to nothing and 60,000 poured in to watch the world's best rally drivers shine in the same lights as the 100m Olympic final.

The following year, the price went up and demand went down. Rally cars weren't seen again inside the stadium. Until now. The atmosphere for the world's fastest rally cars will be off the charts on Thursday night. But the all-asphalt 1.95km test won't mean a thing. Friday morning is where Round 10 goes through the gears.

How to sprint on eggshells

Nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb knows a thing or two about winning the Acropolis Rally. Prior to Greece's eight-year WRC hiatus, which ended last season), the French megastar won the event three times.

Outside a car, Loeb's known more for his gymnastic ability than his sprinting prowess, but he knows what’s needed on next week’s eggshells.

Rock watching is vital skill for teams at this round © Jananus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool In Greece the rocks can be really bigger than a football Sébastien Loeb

"On this rally, like all of the WRC rallies, you don't have the time to go slowly," said the M-Sport Ford driver. "In some events, like the Dakar, it's so long that you can afford to lift off the throttle in some of the really tricky places. If you're not so confident, you can take your time and then push harder in the next section.

"For the Acropolis, it’s like the Safari [Rally Kenya] now: you have to keep the throttle flat if you want the win. Of course, in some times, you need some luck. If the car in front of you pulls out a rock – and in Greece the rocks can be really bigger than a football – and it is waiting in the middle of the road, what can you do? You try to hit it with the middle of the car, where you have some more protection underneath and then you hope. You cross the finger and wait for the bang.

"But all the time you are doing this, you have to push hard. You know your rival is pushing hard and for him there might be no rock. The line, the edge is very fine to drive fast with the big risks."

If Rovanperä repeats his win…

Runaway WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä won in Greece last season. A similar result next week would carry him even closer to a maiden title, but it wouldn't guarantee the crown.

Basic maths dictate Rovanperä needs to leave the Lamia-based event with 90 points in hand over his nearest rival. Right now he's 72 up on Ott Tänak and putting 18 on the Estonian is something he's done three times already this year, so the championship is very much in the picture. Isn't it Kalle?

"Nothing is won until it's won," he smiled. "And right now, nothing is won."

Rovanperä was the Greek god last year. Can he win again? © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Sounds sensible. And, let's not forget, it’ll be two months since a Toyota won a round (Rally Estonia) of the championship. The prevailing wind is filling Tänak's sails after his back-to-back successes with Hyundai in Finland and Belgium .

For Tänak, the thinking is simple: if his i20 N Rally1 is reliable, then he has a chance. And nowhere seeks, finds and penalises faults like the Acropolis.

Friday's first full day brings 110 competitive kilometres, with no chance for the teams to work on the cars. The crews will carry extra parts onboard, but again, it's a compromise: more parts mean more weight mean less performance.

Strategy, speed and sprinting on eggshells is everything once Acropolis Rally Greece gets going.