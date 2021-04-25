Double top as Sébastien Ogier snatches Rally Croatia win to lead the WRC

Sébastien Ogier won't forget his first trip to Rally Croatia in a hurry. The defending World Rally Champion came within an inch of landing his Toyota on top of his team-mate's already binned Yaris WRC on Friday's opening stage and then he started Sunday with a road accident, but ended it with a magnificent 51st WRC career victory.

The brand-new Zagreb-based WRC round was a thriller from start to finish, but it was Ogier who celebrated hardest at the end of the 20th and last test.

Going into that 14km finale, he trailed fellow Toyota man Elfyn Evans by 3.9 seconds. Having beaten Ogier on the first three Sunday morning tests, the Welshman's sail was full and surely going to push over the line out front for a maiden 2021 victory. Not so.

An all-out attack from the seven-time champion was enough for him to edge the win by a mere six-tenths of a second. The show of emotion when he realised he'd done enough also reflected a release from the massive pressure he'd been under throughout what had to be one of his tougher days in a rally car.

Watch the highlights from a thrilling final day of racing Croatia below:

Sunday highlights – Croatia

"It's been a rollercoaster," said Ogier. "From the start, it's been a rollercoaster. In the place where Kalle Rovanperä crashed on stage one, we were just two centimetres from going down as well. Then, we had some issues and then this morning. To come and win now, it's incredible."

Ogier’s ability to put everything out of his mind and just get on with the task in hand demonstrated why he remains one of the finest talents ever to grace the sport. And, don't forget, he did what he did with the co-driver's door flapping open and a bad back following the morning's RTA.

Having missed the win by less than a second, Evans wasn’t about to quibble. "That was special," he said of his P1 team-mate.

Elfyn Evans had the win in his grasp until the last turn of the last stage © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Evans goes a tenth closer

Losing a WRC round by less than a second is nothing new to Evans. He's been there and done it before when he missed out on the 2017 Rally Argentina win to Thierry Neuville by seventh-tenths. With Sunday's gap to Ogier down to 0.6s, he's getting closer, but it still hurt.

Having hunted balance and confidence from the car through Friday and Saturday, it all came good on Sunday morning. Evans hooked his Yaris up, swept Ogier aside and eased himself clear of Neuville's Hyundai.

But he couldn't quite seal the deal in SS20. He trailed Ogier throughout the last stage, but still looked to have just enough in reserve coming into the last few corners. Until the last one. The Toyota got loose on the outside of the last right-hander and slid up a bank.

"Everything was looking good, but we fell at the final hurdle," said Evans. "OK, it's not all in that final corner. When it's so tight like this, the important thing when the grip is changeable, you have to have feeling and confidence. I was missing that a little bit."

The good news for Evans is that he's closed the points gap to third-placed Neuville in the WRC standings. The flip side is Ogier is 10 clear of him and eight ahead of the Belgian.

Always fast on tarmac, Thierry Neuville rounded out the podium © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Aside from the two Toyota men, Neuville is the only other driver who looked like winning Croatia's maiden WRC race. The i20 Coupe WRC driver made a great start, only for his work to be undone by the wrong choice of tyres on Saturday morning. Running Pirellis too hard for the conditions gave Ogier and Evans an inch. They took a mile.

Neuville's team-mates Ott Tänak (fourth) and Craig Breen (eighth) struggled, which allowed Toyota to ease its way clear in the Constructors' race. The downside for the Japanese marque in Croatia was Rovanperä's SS1 shunt. The 20-year-old lead the championship when he landed in Zagreb, but now heads to Portugal's fourth round in May sitting fifth in the table and 22 points behind Ogier.

Kalle Rovanperä didn't last a stage. Ogier was inches from the same fate © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Fourmaux's stunning debut

Four years ago, a 20-year-old from France decided to give rallying ago. Adrien Fourmaux watched a pair of Sébastiens become national heroes and now he fancied a shot at the discipline Loeb and Ogier had so brilliantly mastered.

So, Fourmaux took up rallying and this weekend he came within 1.1 seconds of beating the very best drivers in the sport on the Mali Lipovec-Grdanjci stage. Driving a factory M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC for the first time at the sport's highest level, he finished fifth overall. A result which exceeded even his own wildest dreams.

"I'm now really sad," said Fourmaux at the finish. "I'm really sad because this rally is over. It's been an incredible three days. I have to say a very big thank you everybody at M-Sport for their belief in me and for giving me this opportunity. It's amazing. The stages here in Croatia have been really challenging, but driving this Fiesta has made my face hurt – my cheeks are aching a little bit from smiling so much. Honestly. This is a fantastic car that I don't want to stop driving."

What a debut WRC drive by Adrien Fourmaux! © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

He won't stop driving it. He'll be back in the car later this season and with a ringing endorsement from one of the guys who got him there in the first place.

"For me, for the first time in a World Rally Car [in a WRC round], he can be proud of what he's done this week,' said Ogier. "He's made some great times."