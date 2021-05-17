Kalle Rovanperä chases redemption in the Portuguese hills

If hills could talk the ones around Fafe, northern Portugal, wouldn’t shut up. How could they when so much World Rally Championship history has passed between them. And yesterday was great. But tomorrow’s looking even better.

With realism rising to meet ever-present optimism, it seems the WRC might be back to something near normal this week, with fans actually allowed back into the stages (at the last round, the non-spectator Croatia Rally, fans rather took the matter into their own hands…).

And what a place to return to. Sunday’s Fafe stage is one of the most famous and best loved of the season. A Rally of Portugal staple, millions of fans have trekked from the town up out of the valley to one place up on a hill.

The Fafe jump.

Séb Ogier hits the heights at the Fafe jump © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s a special one,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing star Kalle Rovanperä . “It’s a nice stage anyway, but when you come to this place and you can see the people, it’s very cool. I don’t know that you can hear the people, but you can sense the atmosphere.

“It’s kind of nice to know that all those famous names from the sport have driven over this place as well.”

But none, not a McRae, a Sainz or one of Kalle’s famous countrymen Markku Alén or Juha Kankkunen have gone up and over as fast as Rovanperä and his colleagues will on Sunday.

The current World Rally Cars are comfortably the fastest in the sport’s history. And Rovanperä will be depending on the pace of his Toyota Yaris WRC to power him towards a maiden WRC win.

He came close at round two, second place at February’s Arctic Rally Finland landed him the mantle of youngest-ever championship leader, but the 20-year-old’s not really fussed about that. As he rightly points out, a championship lead only really matters when the final round’s done.

The net result of pushing a fraction too hard © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

What he wants is a first win. Last time out in Zagreb, he chased too hard and crashed off the road in the first stage.

Looking back on his first significant shunt in a World Rally Car, a rueful Rovanperä admitted: “After Croatia, I think my approach will be a bit more sensible. It was nice to be back in the car just a few days later for our pre-event test in Portugal.

“It actually took some time to get back into the feeling – just because it had been so long since I had last driven on gravel. Overall though, I left with a good feeling from the car and from the new gravel tyres. I am excited to go to Portugal and compete on gravel again.

“I think it is an event that can suit me quite well…”

The world is very much on the same page. Portugal is a place where running first on the road – as championship leader Sébastien Ogier will on Friday’s opening loop of stages – is a significant disadvantage. In the warm and dry conditions not unreasonably expected as spring stares down the barrel of summer, the surface of the roads around Porto will be covered with a thin layer of loose gravel. Ogier, Thierry Neuville , Elfyn Evans and Ott Tänak will all sweep an increasingly quicker, grippier line for Rovanperä.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala knows what’s in store for day one.

“It could be difficult for Séb,” said Latvala. “But I think we all know, Ogier’s a driver who can cope best with these conditions. But for Kalle, the road can start to come really nicely. Sometimes in Portugal, the cars ahead can pull some rocks out of the softer surface, but fifth on the road is a good place. Maybe the best place…”

So maybe this will be the round where Latvala’s own record of the youngest-ever WRC win will be beaten.

“I am really quite sure it will be beaten this year,” said Latvala, “but we talked about this in Arctic as well. Kalle doesn’t take any pressure. I think we all know it will come.”

Teemu Suninen kicks up the Portuguese dust in 2019 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The challenge and the challengers

Does Ogier’s status as championship leader rule him out of a win at Rally of Portugal? It doesn’t make it any easier, but seven world titles mean the champion can never be ruled out. Especially not in Portugal – the place where he broke his WRC duck back in 2010. Back when Kalle was, er, nine.

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville is enjoying one of his most consistent starts to the season. A podium on all three rounds so far this season has fed the Belgian’s confidence, but he and Toyota’s third-placed driver Elfyn Evans are still searching for a maiden 2021 win. Lapland winner Ott Tänak won last time the WRC was in town in 2019 (the global situation cost Portugal its moment the world rally spotlight last season) and will be a threat as he looks to bounce back from an uncharacteristically sedate fourth in Croatia.

For those heading for the hills, interest in this week’s WRC rounds stretches way beyond the championship challengers. Adrien Fourmaux makes his gravel debut in a Ford Fiesta WRC following a storming fifth last time on the all-asphalt Croatia Rally. Then there’s an Andreas Mikkelsen -led WRC2 field packed with quality and speed.

A year’s absence has left the folk of Fafe – and the hills high above – with plenty to talk about this week.