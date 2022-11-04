Toyota the target as the WRC heads to Rally Japan in its namesake city

Hyundai Motorsport star Thierry Neuville pushes his glasses back to the bridge of his nose and thinks about the question. He has an answer. And a smile. "To beat Toyota in their home?" he said. "That would be the dream."

The World Rally Championship is nearly done. One round to go: a long overdue trip to Japan.

It’s been a Toyota season. And Kalle Rovanperä 's year in a GR Yaris Rally1. The 22-year-old history-making Finn knows his maiden title – as well as consecutive manufacturer crown for his employer – has painted a target on their backs.

"The others, they will be coming for us," said Rovanperä with a wry grin. "They will want to win this rally, but so do we. We don't have the pressure of the championships, so we can relax and push really hard."

It's true. This one’s a straight race. And it's a straight race on a level playing field.

Thierry Neuville is always fast on tarmac, Rally Japan's new surface © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Japanese rally history

Rally Japan last ran as a WRC round in 2010, but that event was a world away from what's in store east of Nagoya next week. Previously, Japan's world rally action has been rooted on the gravel of the nation's northernmost island, Hokkaido.

Now? It's an all-asphalt encounter running around the city of Toyota.

"It’s going to be a really tricky event,” said Rovanperä. “I came to this rally [before it was a WRC round] three years ago and saw some of the stages. There are some wider and smoother roads, as well as some very narrow forest sections that can also be quite dirty. It's going to be a difficult recce before the rally, with roads we're not used to and a lot of new pacenotes to write."

Sébastien Ogier has Rally Japan experience and the recent Rally Spain win © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool I only drove here one time, but I won – I want to keep this 100 percent record going Sébastien Ogier

Looking forward to it?

"Definitely! It's nice to be finally going to Rally Japan."

Finally? Japan was slated for a calendar return in 2019 only for that to slide at the last possible moment. On the roster for 2020 and 2021, the pandemic came along and canned those plans. Now, it’s happening.

Ogier's best placed

As well as having a home advantage, Toyota also has the man who won last time out in this part of the world (albeit a bit further north) in Sébastien Ogier . The eight-time world champion and one-time Rally Japan winner is excited to be back.

"It was a big disappointment not to be able to come here for the last two years," he said. "Honestly, I'm excited for this. I love this country and I have such good memories from the fans, the people and the place. I only drove here one time [in 2010], but I won that event – I want to keep this 100 percent record going next week."

Asphalt specialists like Dani Sordo will fancy their chances in Toyota © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Beyond Neuville, his team-mates Ott Tänak and Dani Sordo and M-Sport Ford men Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith (only two factory Puma Rally1 Hybrids in Japan) looking to spoil the party in Toyota's backyard, there's going to be enormous competition from within the Japanese team.

As well as Rovanperä and Ogier, there's Elfyn Evans looking to avoid a first winless season since 2019 and local hero Takamoto Katsuta .

Is the Japanese driver a serious contender for victory? Potentially, yes. He competed on these roads more recently than anybody, when he won the Central Rally Aichi in a Yaris WRC three years ago. That knowledge of some stages allied to massive support from a famously passionate Japanese fanbase could be enough for the amiable 29-year-old to celebrate a maiden win.

What an end to Toyota's season that would be.