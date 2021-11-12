It's Ogier versus Evans once again for WRC glory in Monza, but who'll win?

At next weekend's FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza , Evans has to reverse Ogier's 17-point championship lead to wear the crown for the first time and ruin Ogier's dream of exiting the WRC with eight titles.

Elfyn Evans is the title hunter this year, but is ready for the fight © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The rest of the FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza?

Well, there’s a Manufacturers' Championship battle still going on. Just. Hyundai Motorsport team principal Andrea Adamo predicted he has more chance of landing Jennifer Aniston's mobile telephone number, calling it and persuading her to go to dinner with him than his team have of beating rival Toyota Gazoo Racing in that race.

Naturally, there's plenty of interest down a packed field for the WRC's second visit to the Cathedral of Speed and there will be thousands of fans pouring into Monza to watch what's always a great spectacle, but very few eyes will be anywhere else than on Ogier and Evans.

Talking to them both ahead of the event, we should have known better than to search for some needle. It's simply not there.

Ogier came from behind to win last year, this one he has to defend a lead © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool I feel pretty relaxed, but at the same time I want to finish with the title Sébastien Ogier

Both have been around long enough to know what to say and when. A trophy cabinet packed with seven pieces of silverware declaring him the very best of the best means Ogier's been here before. Yes, it's more than just WRC start number 168, but he's hardly a cat on a hot tin roof. He’s relaxed. Very relaxed.

Which is surprising given that the northern Italian title decider will also mark the end of his full-time WRC career.

"I'm very lucky and privileged to have this long career already, with a lot of victories and a lot of titles," said the champ. "So, somehow, that gives me, I don't know, a relaxed feeling. I made this decision [to quit WRC] a long time ago and I can say right now that I don't fear the fact that my life can look different; somehow it's a wish I have.

"I'm at a point in my career, in my life, where I feel I need a break. That's for sure. I don't have the fear right now that I’m going to miss it, but it's a fact that at some point it will happen. I'm pretty sure of that. You know, at this moment, we always want what we don't have in life. So, yeah, I feel pretty relaxed but at the same time, I want to finish with the title."

With 7 titles already, can Ogier sign off a glittering career with an 8th? © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Is this Ogier trying to lull his fellow Yaris WRC driver into a false sense of security? Have the mind games started? No. It's an honest reflection of where the 37-year-old is in his career and life.

But what about next week. What about when the first of 16 all-asphalt stages starts? Will he be quite so relaxed?

"The pressure will come and I need to feel that pressure for Monza to deliver a good performance," he said. “I always know, I think I can say, that it's almost always the case in my career under pressure. It's something which stimulates me."

What about Evans? If it's a cat on hot bricks you're after, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Evans doesn't do hyperbole. Don’t forget, he started this event in a radically different position last year and talked simply of the need to do his best. To do what he could do.

It’s almost the same this time around.

"This year, of course we know if we want a realistic shot at the title we need to win the rally," he said. "But that doesn’t change from one rally to the next – we always start rallies wanting to win.

"Yes, we can take a little bit more risk here and there, but what I really feel is that the result comes when you're driving well, the car is working with you and the risk element just comes kind of naturally, because you have that confidence. That's where you'll win a lot more times, rather than doing crazy risks by braking at the very last moment or taking an almost flat corner pinned. That's what I found when I won in Finland earlier this year – I felt I was driving well there."

Evans has been in sensational form, but has 17 points to make up in Monza © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, 14 points to the good going into Monza, Evans was the outright favourite for a maiden title and he was delivering the drive of a champion right up until the moment he misjudged the grip level on a snowy, icy mountain road high above Milan. His Yaris slipped off the road and down a bank, taking his 2020 title hopes with it.

Does that Gerosa stage or corner haunt him?

"No," he smiles, almost laughs. He smiles and almost laughs because he wouldn't change the approach he took last time. He was caught out. It was a freak thing, it could and will happen again.

"I was quite at ease to be honest," he adds. "Even at the same time. Of course, you kick yourself with the circumstance, it was a chance missed. I said at the time and I still stand by the fact that I have no regret and that I needed to drive at that speed.

"It's different to last year. The extra three points between 14 and 17 make a pretty big difference. It's a pretty big gap, isn't it? So, yeah, it is different to last year, but actually that makes next week just like another rally to me."

Except it's not every other rally where you get to stand on top of the world and that's where one of two Toyota men will find themselves next Sunday afternoon.