All asphalt and all action: it's time for Rally Spain

Sébastien Ogier knows what he has to do. He knows better than anybody. He knows because he has an eighth World Rally Championship riding on this week’s Rally of Spain .

After weeks and months of talking about titles, focusing on points and thinking through the possible connotations and calculations, the Toyota Gazoo Racing star knows what he’s got to do.

“Win the rally,” is the concise and very precise answer to the question everybody in the WRC is asking as the season arrives into its penultimate round in Salou.

Ultimately, Ogier’s not quite right. Winning the rally would be a fantastic result, but the most important thing is a win and a six-point swing in his favour against team-mate Elfyn Evans – the only man who can now deny him an eighth crown in nine years.

Ogier could only manage fifth in Finland, but still holds the season lead

Victory on the Spanish asphalt would deliver 25 points, but that wouldn’t necessarily be enough to seal the deal. If Ogier took a cautious approach and scored no bonus points from the Power Stage and Evans was classified second overall and won the final test, the Welshman would accumulate 23 points.

That would send the title fight down to the wire for the second year in succession.

It’s precisely those sort of calculations that Ogier’s done with.

For the man who has been the WRC’s benchmark for the best part of a decade, it’s a straight race in the Tarragona hills this week.

I won’t start this rally to finish second. I want to win and if I win then it’s done Sébastien Ogier

“I’m really looking forward to Spain,” he said. “The roads, the stages are so much fun and it will be great to get to some real racing. The gravel rallies this season have been tough – for eight out of 10 events I have been cleaning the road because I have been leading the championship.

“I won’t start this rally [Spain] to finish second. I want to win and if I win then it’s done.”

Ogier is a three-time winner in Catalunya, but he hasn’t topped the podium since 2016, he hasn’t won in this current generation of car.

That won’t worry him. He knows the strength of his Yaris WRC, he knows what he and the car are capable of.

It’s all about asphalt

There'll be none of this, this year… …but plenty more of this to compensate

Another appealing aspect of Spain for Ogier is the significant change in taking the route back to a pure Tarmac route. Since 2010, the rally has posed a unique challenge in the world championship in that it offered a full day on the gravel roads south of Barcelona before switching to a weekend on asphalt.

For the last 10 years, fans have marvelled at the teams’ efforts in a Rally of Spain Friday night service.

In just 75 frenetic minutes, the teams turned an offroad World Rally Car into a hunkered down Tarmac racer. A job that would, under normal circumstances, take the world’s finest rally mechanics the best part of a day.

Not this time. This year Spain’s all about the black stuff.

“I’m happy for this,” said Ogier. “It means, as championship leader, I don’t have to be first on the gravel road and sweep the line clean for my competitors following behind me. Like I said, this one is a race. A straight race.”

What’s Evans’ approach?

Elfyn Evans soared to Rally Finland glory to keep his WRC title hopes alive

When Evans won Rally Portugal in May, he was just two points behind Ogier. An early retirement in Kenya allied to an Ogier Safari win mushroomed the gap to 34 points. For the following three rallies Ogier continued to move clear until Rally Finland earlier this month. Throwing caution to the wind, Evans drove brilliantly to dominate what’s regarded as one of the most specialised and difficult events of the season.

Yes, he cut the gap to 24, but, no, he’s not thinking about the title.

“All season I’ve been telling you I’m thinking rally-by-rally,” he said. “That won’t change this week. The Finland result moved us in the right direction, but let’s not kid ourselves here – this thing is still a very, very long shot! I’ll do everything I can. I like Spain, I like driving on the Tarmac. Let’s see what happens.”

Rally of Spain starts with shakedown on Thursday October 14, before three days, 17 stages and 280 competitive kilometres lead us to a Sunday afternoon podium and the potential to crown Sébastien Ogier champion for an eighth time.