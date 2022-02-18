Sweden’s new beginning delivers the end of an era

New generations are everywhere in the World Rally Championship right now. Last month’s Rallye Monte-Carlo was all about the arrival of hybrid technology and World Rally Cars changing their name to Rally1.

Now the Sébs are gone and it’s time for the next new generation. The WRC heads north to Umeå for Rally Sweden next week and when it arrives, there won’t be a French world champion called Sébastien to be seen.

For the first time since the final round of 2006, a WRC round starts without Loeb or Ogier .

Sébastien Ogier at Rally Sweden in 2020 © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

“It will be strange,” said Loeb’s latest team-mate, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team star Craig Breen. “To think back to a time before both Sébs arrived… it’s a while ago now. Both of them have become a fixture in the championship for so long, for all of the time I’ve been here. Yeah, it’ll be a little bit strange.”

Let’s keep things in perspective: both will be back – and it’s not like Loeb hasn’t departed before. But for Toyota, this week will be different. They’ve become used to relying on the points machine that is the man from Gap.

“He is such a strong asset for us,” said team principal Jari-Matti Latvala. “Both of them – Loeb and Ogier – they are both really exceptional in this sport of ours. You know when you have them, you have points and they can bring wins and championships. For us, for sure, we are going to miss a guy like this one [Ogier].

“You have this trust in somebody like Séb [Ogier]. I saw it when I was in Volkswagen Motorsport as his team-mate – you could see inside the team they looked at him and people trusted him.

“OK, Ogier can win things.”

“It’s true. He can. But we know he’s only with us for some rallies this year and for Sweden and the other rallies, really, we have a lot of confidence and trust for Esapekka [Lappi]. It’s a shame when great drivers like both Sébs are going, but they are also opening the door for others.”

Lappi’s back

What’s worse than never getting through the door in the first place? Going through the door, then being forced back out into the cold. That’s what happened to former Rally Finland-winning Finn Esapekka Lappi when he couldn’t find a deal for last season.

All that’s in the past now. He picked the lock last year and he’s back indoors from next week onwards.

“Like you can imagine, I am very happy to be back,” said the 31-year-old.

Lappi last drove for Toyota in 2018 before he departed for Citroën, then M-Sport, then the bench.

“This year is a little bit different,” he said. “This year I drive for the team, sharing the car with [Sébastien] Ogier. It’s not a full programme, so I am here to make the points. I don’t mind. I’m happy to be in the car again.”

Esapekka Lappi at Rally Sweden in 2020 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

In the car and in a very, very strong position on the road. Having missed Monte Carlo, he’ll go into the stages last of the factory Rally1 cars. That can be good.

“If the snow is coming,” he said, “it can be a good place on the road – with the cars ahead cleaning a line. But those guys ahead, they have all driven this car in Monte Carlo. They know more for the car than me.”

With heavy snow expected in the run up to the event, even with his lack of recent experience and match practice, Lappi’s well worth a punt.

Sweden: the same, but different

Rally Sweden was forced off the calendar due to restrictions last season. But in all honesty, it hadn’t been the happiest of affairs in recent seasons. Prior to next week’s Umeå-based event, the sport’s lasting memory was of a Power Stage run in pouring rain more reminiscent of a wet Welsh autumn than a WRC winter classic. That was Torsby, 700km south. Next week will be icy and cold.

“Those are the conditions we want,” said Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä. Sitting third in the championship behind Loeb and Ogier, it’s the Finn who will lead the field into the all-new stages.

“That could be complicated,” he admitted, “but the good thing is to have the snowbanks and the good weather. This is really important.”

M-Sport driver Breen will be right behind Rovanperä, with the Irishman chasing his first WRC win in a country where he’s excelled before. Four years ago, he was second, less than 20 seconds off the podium’s top step.

Thierry Neuville at Rallye Monte Carlo © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2018, Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was standing taller than anybody else on the podium. The chances of the Belgian repeating his Swedish success this time look fairly remote because Hyundai is still rebuilding itself after a tough start to the season in Monte Carlo.

Hyundai deputy team principal Julien Moncet isn't talking in terms of wins next week: cars at the finish and a podium would be a result for him.