Sebastien Ogier showing us what he's made of with a Safari Rally Kenya win

Of the two, it's hard to know who was the most surprised. For the giraffe, it was a regular Friday morning just outside Naivasha, Kenya. Nothing to see. He was following his pals across the African plains. Out of nowhere, a World Rally Car ripped right by at 156kph.

It's been 19 years since the sport's top flight have been in these parts. As a youngster, the giraffe could be forgiven for wondering what had landed in his corner of planet earth. Welcome back to Africa, the World Rally Championship.

The man behind the wheel of the dust cloud-creating missile was Thierry Neuville , then leader of the reborn Safari Rally Kenya .

Welcome back Safari Rally Kenya! © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Having come within inches of four gangling legs at close to 160kph, the Belgian wasn't going to forget the moment. "Two of them had crossed the road," he said. "I was hoping the other one would stay where it was. She did. She was very cool."

So was Neuville. He kept it pinned. "This is Africa," he grinned. "It's different."

Two days later, the grin had gone. Having avoided the wildlife, Kenya took its own bite out of Neuville and his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. Sitting on nearly one minute's lead and ready for a Sunday drive to a historic win, the right-rear of his car collapsed.

A heartbroken Neuville explained: "We came to a very slow left-right corner and on the exit I suddenly felt that something broke on the car. The damper exploded. It's a big disappointment, not just for me, but for the whole team."

A champion's drive

Ahead of the event, World Rally Championship leader Sébastien Ogier had marshalled caution. A victory here would have to be crafted – a flat-out approach simply wouldn't work. The roads around Lake Naivasha lay ready, waiting to beat up on anybody not treating them right.

They landed a punch on the French-flagged Toyota early doors. Broken suspension cost Ogier two minutes on Friday morning.

Ride with Safari Rally winner Sébastien Ogier

But while Safari Rally Kenya takes with one hand, there's always a chance it could give with the other. An inspired run through the rain on Saturday night returned Ogier to a provisional podium and then Neuville's issues thrust him into a battle for a fourth win in six 2021 rallies.

This a beautiful country and now we have a good record here: we've entered one and won one Sébastien Ogier

His opponent in that battle? Team-mate Takamoto Katsuta. Battle might not have been the wrong noun. With Ogier already 58 points ahead, Katsuta would be arguing over this one. Admittedly, a Japanese driver in a Japanese car winning the Safari Rally would have been one heck of a story at home, but the 28-year-old wasn't going to risk everything, including a maiden podium.

With retirement from rallying looming, Ogier was delighted to land his name on one of the sport's most prized possessions, the Safari Rally Kenya winning silverware. This one meant plenty.

"This is a great win, especially after the trouble on Friday," he said. "I have to say well done to Taka [Katsuta] – it wasn't easy to catch him and well done to him for his first podium. And the people, the support here has been just amazing. We've had so many people cheering us on from the road sections. This a beautiful country and now we have a good record here: we've entered one and won one!"

Takamoto Katsuta was on the gas in Kenya to scure his best-ever WRC result © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Katsuta's delight wasn’t far behind in second place.

"It was a tough weekend and a long weekend as well," he said. "A lot was happening in this rally and a lot for us on Friday. We managed to get through athat nd then the team fixed the car – they did a very good job. Of course, I'm very happy, but still not enough performance from me. Today wasn't the day, but soon I want to try to catch Séb."

The Safari story

Ahead of the event, there were those who feared a modern-day Safari Rally Kenya wouldn't live up to the tradition of the 6,000km road races lasting close to a week and dodging animals, oncoming traffic and anything else Africa could throw at them day and night.

How could this compare to that? The world's moved on in the last two decades. What we saw was a magnificent compromise: a Safari Rally for today. Anybody labouring under the misapprehension that it wasn't tough enough should talk to Elfyn Evans , Dani Sordo and Kalle Rovanperä – all of them fell foul of the rough, the rocks and the billowing fech fech desert dust.

Adrien Fourmaux impressed again despite the odd moment like this © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak's third place came as some comfort to a Hyundai Motorsport team mauled by the African roads.

M-Sport is the one manufacturer which has bridged the 19-year gap between Safari Rallies. Winners with Colin McRae last time out in 2002, the British squad's young chargers Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith gave a great account of themselves and the Ford Fiesta WRC with a season-best result of fourth and fifth.