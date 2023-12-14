All you need to know about the World Street Skateboarding Championship 2023

Skateboarding runs on dreams, and Felipe’s story is a fabled one by this stage: his father sold the family car in Brazil to get him into an Am Contest in Florida, which he duly won and it changed the direction of his life. Now one of the best-established names in the world of skateboarding, Felipe’s wonderfully crisp and precise technique makes his board seem weightless, which is something close to magic to behold. As well as being a stalwart of the

, he has also just won his first Street League contest so his confidence will no doubt be peaking for Tokyo.