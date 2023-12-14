Skateboarding
© Davide Biondani/ World Skate
Skateboarding
All you need to know about the World Street Skateboarding Championship 2023
The upcoming World Skateboarding Tour stop in Japan promises to be a barnstormer – find out exactly why in our everything you need to know guide right here.
December 10 to 17, 2023, will see the World Street Skateboarding Championships take place in Tokyo, Japan. The visit to Tokyo is part of the globetrotting World Skateboarding Tour (WST) and is the first-ever Japanese WST event – and the first-ever skateboarding event to be held at the spectacular Ariake Coliseum. You'll be able to watch the action live from Japan on Red Bull TV.
Everything looks set for the event to be an absolute blowout for skateboarding fans around the world who'll be tuning in to watch it live. Here’s everything you need to know about the skateboarding climax to 2023.
01
What is the World Skateboarding Championship?
The World Skateboarding Tour incorporates both Pro Tour and World Championship events in both Street and Park. The annual World Championships brings together the best athletes in both disciplines to crown a world champion. Both the Pro and World Championships offer the opportunity to gather Official World Skate Ranking (OWSR) points toward qualification for the Olympics.
The WST Tokyo Street World Championship event will see over 200 men and women go head-to-head in a week-long skate event, which will contribute the highest allocation of overall OWSR ranking points toward the upcoming summer finale in the French capital.
02
How to watch the WST Tokyo Street World Championship live
The finals of the WST Tokyo Street World Championship 2023 will be broadcast live and direct to the world on December 17 on Red Bull TV at 4.45am UTC. Watch in the video player below on the 17th or here.
03
What do we know about the venue?
The California Skateparks-designed, World Skate-accredited skatepark will be ready to roll at Tokyo's spectacular Ariake Coliseum, which is hosting its first-ever skateboarding event – and one that's guaranteed to be a unique experience all round. The skatepark’s symmetrical axis confers no advantage to regular or goofy-footers. The World Skate park certification programme ensures that the construction is overseen by World Skate Facilities Department, which guarantees the highest standards of construction appropriate for hosting international events. This ensures that the skaters have the consistency of ‘Field Of Play’ standards worldwide.
04
What's the competition format?
The competition will begin with a men's and women's open qualifier, which will whittle down the numbers of a near-200 competitor list to determine the top-27 male and female skaters that'll make it through to the quarter finals.
Open qualifier
- Best of 2 runs
- Best 27 each of male and female, plus the top 5 pre-seeded athletes according to OWSR rankings (32 total), advance to quarter-finals
- 2 runs x 45 seconds, best run counts
Quarter finals
- Best of 2 runs
- 8 athletes per heat
- Best 16 male and 16 female skaters advance to semis
- 2 runs x 45 seconds, best run counts
Semi final and final
- Heats of 8 athletes each
- 2 runs and 5 best trick attempts each
- Final scores based on 3 of the best scores from these attempts. This will be best run + 2x best trick scores
- Best 8 advance to the final
- Athletes scored from 0-100.00 for a maximum hypothetical 300
- Same format for final
05
Skateboarders to watch out for at WST Tokyo Street World Championship 2023
Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro might just be the hardest-working man in pro-skateboarding today. Notwithstanding his prolific contest career up to and including his Silver medal at the WST World Championships in the UAE, he's also filmed full video parts for his board, clothing and footwear sponsors, as well as launch his own Youtube show Mundo Gustavo in the last three years. Put simply, he's doing tricks nobody else is and with a consistency not normally associated with European skateboarding. All this, bear in mind, while rehabilitating from a stinker of a shoulder break.
Arizona’s Jagger Eaton was the only skateboarder to enter both Street and Park at the 2022 World Championships, so an unbelievable level of all-around skateboarding talent. He's also competing in both Street and Park on the World Skateboarding Tour 2023. Raised around skateboarding, as his parents run the Kids That Rip skatepark, Jagger is possibly the most consistent skater in the world today, and he's still bringing new tricks forward all the time.
Wenhui Zeng is the leading light of China's new interest in competitive skateboarding. Coming from a martial arts background, she was selected to train as a skateboarder in 2017, around the age of 12, and one year later made her professional skateboarding debut at the International Skateboarding Open. Zoe, as she is known, placed fourth at the 2018 Asian Games and went on to win the China National Skateboarding Championship in 2019 and 2020. A year ago she was nowhere, relatively speaking, and is now 17th and knocking on the door of Paris qualification. At Tokyo 2020, Zoe made it to the final and finished sixth overall, the best result ever for Chinese skateboarding in major competitions – and she was just 15 years old.
Ryan Decenzo is known throughout skateboarding for going hard in the paint, as evidenced by his gnarly My War segment for Thrasher Magazine. Ryan’s meteoric blow-up in the skate world has followed a pretty incredible trajectory: from completing a one-two statement of intent by winning both Phoenix AM and Tampa AM contests back-to-back in 2008, Ryan turned Pro and released a phenomenal solo part for Transworld Skateboarding’s 2010 video project Hallelujah. A second place at Copenhagen Pro back in the heady days of 2012 would set the stage for an X-Games gold in 2016, another full video part for Darkstar in 2017. A contest veteran, he's remarkably still getting better event-by-event.
Skateboarding runs on dreams, and Felipe’s story is a fabled one by this stage: his father sold the family car in Brazil to get him into an Am Contest in Florida, which he duly won and it changed the direction of his life. Now one of the best-established names in the world of skateboarding, Felipe’s wonderfully crisp and precise technique makes his board seem weightless, which is something close to magic to behold. As well as being a stalwart of the Red Bull Drop-In Tours, he has also just won his first Street League contest so his confidence will no doubt be peaking for Tokyo.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skate action on all your devices! Get the app here!