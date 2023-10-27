Meet Elena Rybakina, the queen of aces

It's the end of the season and the last major highlight of the women's tennis tour. The WTA's best eight play for the title at the WTA Finals between October 29 and November 5 in the Mexican coastal town of Cancun.

Again, it will largely be about the daily form; little things will decide a lot on the way to the title because the starting field is so high-class. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina qualified for Cancun. Rybakina goes into the tournament as the current number four in the world rankings. The Kazakh was last on the court at the China Open three weeks ago and reached the semi-finals. There she was eliminated by Lyudmila Samsonova. Rybakina has big plans for Cancun. She really wants to win her third title of the season. To do so, she'll be relying on one thing above all: her fantastic serve.

Discover how Elena Rybakina controls her emotions in the podcast below...

01 Serving up success

Tennis is always a game of data and statistics. If you take a closer look at Rybakina's serve numbers, you quickly get a feeling for how important the serve is with regard to her overall performance. In her 57 matches so far this year, she's produced a whopping 439 aces. That's 7.7 aces per match. No other player on the tour has such a record.

How strong her serve is can also be seen from another number: Rybakina, who won the two Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Rome this year, has a serve rate of 73.9 percent of points won after the first serve. The fact that the WTA finals in Cancun will be played on the fast, hard court surface will suit Rybakina for sure. The faster, the better. Speaking of which: her fastest serve was measured at the Billie Jean King Finals in 2022. At that time, the Australian Open finalist thundered the ball over the net at 202.5kph [125.5mph] This season, only Coco Gauff was able to serve faster than Rybakina [206kph/128mph].

Elena's 2023 season so far Number one record Elena has beaten the WTA world number one four times so far in the 2023 season (3 vs Swiatek and 1 vs Sabalena). Ace performance Elena broke the record for most aces in WTA 1000 events in a single calendar year when she reached 235.

02 Honing the technique

If you look a little closer at Rybakina's serve, her most important shot is not just based on pure power. A lot of it is due to her precise ball toss. Using a very special technique, the Kazakh woman manages to ensure that the ball barely moves in the air. This helps her hit the perfect 'sweet spot' with the racket when she serves. Rybakina knows the importance of her serve, which is one of the best shots in women's tennis. And she continues to work towards perfection. She adapts and adjusts again and again.

This season she made a small change to her serving motion to achieve more consistent execution: “It's just a matter of hitting more serves with the same motion, getting that power and timing just right. So it's a continuous work," she said a few weeks ago. Rybakina's main goal when working on her serve is to improve her first serve rate. This is currently 56.6 percent Imagine if these statistics were just a little bit better….

Rybakina has a 6-2 record against the world's top 10 this season © Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

03 Beating the best-of-the-best

Elena says about her serve that it is “pretty okay”. That is of course a massive understatement, but with such statements the 24-year-old also wants to draw some attention away from the apparent one-dimensionality of her game. Rybakina's successes are largely due to her patience and a kind of new control with which she has learned to play. All-in-all, Elena is an extremely challenging package for her opponents. Which is also reflected in two other statistics from this year. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has a 6-2 record against players from the top-10 this season. This makes her an extremely dangerous opponent for any player she'll face at the WTA Finals.

And something else will give her a boost before the season showdown on the Mexican Caribbean coast: Rybakina has a positive match record this year against both Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number one, and Iga Swiatek, who is ranked second. She was able to beat the Pole three times in 2023 and Sabalenka twice. Cancun awaits.