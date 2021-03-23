Kristofer Turdell dominates Xtreme Verbier and wins FWT overall title
In the 2021 Freeride World Tour finale, the world’s best freeride skiers and snowboarders competed for world titles and Xtreme Verbier bragging rights.
Since the inaugural Xtreme Verbier in 1996, the world-renowned Bec de Rosses has become the most sought-after freeride face in the world. It’s an arena where athletes can redefine what’s possible in the mountains and showcase just how daring the sport of freeriding can be.
Twenty-five years later and the venue continues to deliver, with Kristofer Turdell's victory in the hugely competitive men's ski contest the stand-out moment from one of the most memorable days of freeriding in recent FWT history. The result earned Turdell his first-ever Xtreme Verbier victory, claimed the 2021 FWT overall crown, and proved to the world that he’s still the most dominant force in freeride skiing.
The 2021 FWT return to Bec De Rosses – specifically to the 'Petit Bec' face this year because of recent wind conditions – kicked off with a clear-cut victory from the queen of freeride snowboarding, Marion Haerty, who added a fourth win to her 2021 crown. Haerty put down an aggressive top-to-bottom line, featuring multiple tweaked-out cliff drops and fast-paced flow throughout.
Next up was hometown hero Elisabeth Gerritzen, who did the unthinkable as she became first women’s skier to win consecutive Xtreme Verbier crowns, while also leapfrogging from fifth to first in the overall standings. She linked a double cliff drop at the top of the Bec into a huge air on the exit – flexing her big mountain control and composure to the judges. Gerritzen’s successes were matched closely by event wildcard Arianna Tricomi who flowed over three cliff drops with ease.
Hot off his first win of the season in Fieberbrunn, Victor De Le Rue dominated the Men’s Snowboard category with cat-like style and a full-send approach. Starting off with a highly-exposed double drop, he followed it up with a massive 360 into yet another double section. De Le Rue’s commitment to the Bec sealed his 2021 FWT overall victory over tour rookie Blake Moller.
Last but not least, the men’s ski division was unleashed. All 12 qualified riders came to win, the conditions were perfect and consequently it amounted to one of the most entertaining displays of competitive free riding in recent history.
Veteran Carl Eriksson opened the huck fest with a clean flat 360 of a risky wind lip, event wildcard Wadeck Gorak linked up numerous 360s and backflips, veteran Aymar Navarro straight lined it down the burliest double cliff drop on the face and tour rookie Ross Tester capped it off with a massive step down backflip… It’s safe to say, there were no safety runs today.
“Xtreme Verbier is the most prestigious Freeride competition in the world, and today, we saw why,” said Kristofer Turdell, who’s winning line – featuring a massive mid-run cliff drop and a lofty backflip on the wind lip below – landed him above the rest.
“To actually pull off this win – which I’ve dreamed about for the past three years – amidst such a competitive field and take home the overall season title is unbelievable,” he added. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day.”