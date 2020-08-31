XCO athlete Yana Belomoina opens up about her mental health struggles

At the end of 2017, Yana Belomoina had the world at her feet. A World Cup champion at just 24 years old, the years since then have not been the easiest. Her racing has been restricted due to injuries: she's had three surgeries and with the long recovery times needed she's had to miss important races.

The Ukrainian athlete marched away with the World Cup overall title in 2017 in dominant fashion having won three races in Albstadt, Vallnord and Mont Sainte-Anne, and podiumed in three of the other races during the season. She also took the European Championship crown that year.

Bad luck with injuries then seemed to follow her around from that point onwards, and the toll of those injuries began to affect her mental state.

“I had a very successful [2017] season followed by a streak of bad luck in my sports career. First, there was a fall at the 2017 World Championship, which resulted in a concussion. And after returning to Ukraine, I fell once again while training on my bike. Although the fall was not serious, I could not get up afterwards. As it turned out, I broke my hip as a result of the fall.

"The doctors said that I would not be able to ride my bike for half a year, but I did not want to believe them. It was only the day before that my legs were the fastest in the world, and that day I was told that I would not be able to ride a bike for six months. Moreover, the doctors were not even sure whether I would be able to get back to the highest level at all,” Belomoina recalls.

Belomonia felt almost unbeatable when the 2017 season ended © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Media House

And so began a long recovery process going into the 2018 season. Belomoina missed out on normal winter training in terms of being on the bike, but the hardest part was still to come.

“The recovery from a hip fracture was very difficult and painful, and I had to walk with crutches for a quite long time. But my desire to get back to the start was so strong that despite being on crutches, I was going to the gym, swimming pool and was exercising on an exercise bike.”

Getting back to real training and races was even harder. I missed my winter training, which was essential for the whole season, and I also lost my muscle tone and strength in one leg. A bit later, all this caused problems with my back and knees – everything is interconnected in the body. As my workload increased, my lack of form made its presence known.”

Belomoina lost none of her technical skills while out of action © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

But despite all the problems, Belomoina only missed the first World Cup of 2018, and was on the start line for Round 2 in Albstadt, Germany. Her return was impressive, and she placed second, with only Jolanda Neff ahead of her.

“Although I didn’t regain my muscle strength and tone, the skills I had been developing over the years allowed me to make a quick return in 2018. And even more, those skills were enough to make it to the podiums in the World Cup.”

The emotions that flowed from Belomoina at Albstadt were understandable © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

But while her performance was excellent, a psychological barrier remained: fear of failing to perform to her fullest capabilities, fear of crashing, fear of pain.

“I had a fear of falling again, since I suffered pain all year long until the plate was pulled out of my hip. I was always thinking, ‘What if I fall again?’ ‘What if I risk riding a bike, even though the doctors warned me not to resume active training for half a year?'

"I was chasing those thoughts away. I tried to think only positive thoughts, but negative thoughts were coming back from time to time. At that time, my family and friends who believed in me were my support. My husband, Maksym, was always by my side; he did not let me doubt myself, and this support helped me to regain self-confidence and let go of my fears.”

Every injury is a challenge that makes you stronger Yana Belomoina Mountain Bike Cross-Country Overcoming those fears completely was crucial for Belomoina to be able to compete at the highest level in cycling. “I realised only one thing: either I keep going or quit. There may still be lots of hardships and trauma ahead, but the most important thing is to be able to cope with them. Every injury is a challenge that makes you stronger.”

It's all about taking things in her stride now © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

“One of the main problems that women have is fear. This is especially obvious in MTB, since this sport requires skills and is rather dangerous. And the only way out is to work on technical skills and overcome your fear.”

Belomoina knows injuries will come, but she knows she has the ability to deal with the psychological pressure of injury and recovery much greater now.

“I've fallen again during a race and broken my arm. We had to get a plate placed in the bone. But I can say for sure that it was much easier for me to cope with the trauma emotionally.”

Belomoina is looking forward to more moments like these © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2019, Yana Belomoina returned to the podium of the European Championship, where she won silver and got to the podium of the World Cup twice. Although she had to miss the World Championship, the last time Belomoina rode and finished the Championship was back in 2016.