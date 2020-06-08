Check out Ryan Sheckler's raw footage from You Good?
Going all-in from to the US to Taiwan, enjoy six minutes of Sheckler's signature brutality, including that outrageous bridge drop-in.
You might say that it was Ryan Sheckler’s destiny to be a pro skater: he may just have been born to do it.
Professional skateboarding's a lot of work, however talented you are at it: slams that would make any of the rest of us quit permanently are an accepted – sometimes everyday – part of the game.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skateboarding action on all your devices! Get the app here.
We’ve collectively watched Ryan grow up within skating: from prodigy to veteran, an undeniable gift showcasing power, versatility and a hammer repertoire which few can step to.
Absolutely worth re-visiting for the pure skateboarding of it alone, are his seminal section in Plan B’s 2014 True, his shared part with David Reyes in Etnies’ 2018 Album (which you can watch in full on Red Bull TV), and of course the Petrified Park project from early 2019.
All of which serve as a perfect backdrop to his part in Red Bull Skateboarding’s own You Good? at the end of last year.
Mixing a mature and varied trick selection and a flawless ability to match the trick to the spot, his You Good? part ended on a show-stopper of a drop-in which all of skateboarding witnessed and nobody could front upon. Straight-up, one-shot gnarly.
The price of being a professional skater is that you always have to outdo yourself. Not every skater has that in their tank, which is why Ryan Sheckler is one of the biggest names in a game where everyone's ripping, all of the time.
A master of his craft at the height of his powers, enjoy this raw cut from the process of banging out another career milestone section, straight from the gifted feet of a modern skateboarding legend.