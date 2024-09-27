Above the clouds: Zion Wright takes flight over NYC

Atiba Jefferson: A skater and photographer’s relationship is really special. We’re both striving to accomplish the same goal.

Zion Wright: To capture that moment.

Atiba Jefferson: Capture that moment, and to get a great picture.

Zion Wright: When it happens, you don’t even have to say much about it. It is what it is.

Atiba Jefferson: But the thing is, I need Zion more than he needs me. As much as it’s a team effort, he’s really doing everything. The thing that most people don’t realize is he has to ride away from the trick for it to be usable. We don't use [photos of] tricks that are bails. And if he just posed it, that wouldn’t be special. So when he does make it, that’s what’s special.

Zion Wright: It's genuine.

Atiba Jefferson: We both get to celebrate his victory.