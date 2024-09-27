Above the clouds: Zion Wright takes flight over NYC

Hi guys, how would you describe the relationship between skater and photographer on a project fraught with danger like this?
A skater and photographer’s relationship is really special. We’re both striving to accomplish the same goal.
Capture that moment, and to get a great picture.
When it happens, you don’t even have to say much about it. It is what it is.
But the thing is, I need Zion more than he needs me. As much as it’s a team effort, he’s really doing everything. The thing that most people don’t realize is he has to ride away from the trick for it to be usable. We don't use [photos of] tricks that are bails. And if he just posed it, that wouldn’t be special. So when he does make it, that’s what’s special.
It's genuine.
We both get to celebrate his victory.
Skaters tend to be independent people, which can make working with others hard…
I’m able to trust Atiba throughout the process because of who he is. He’s the guy. Going in, I already know he has a vision. So I’m leaving it up to him.
Yeah. Never is a skater like ‘Put the flashes here. This is your angle!’; it’s a lot of trust. And at times, it’s a lot of pressure. It’s up to me not to miss that moment. I don’t want him to get hurt because I’ve missed the moment and have to ask him to do it again.
How’d you feel about the session today?
Epic. Really dope. Getting up here super early... feeling that vibe; still nighttime, but seeing the sunrise. The city kind of woke up. We left the hotel at 3:50. We’re walking here and people are going home from the bars.
Edge at Hudson Yards is 100 stories up. Was this session different?
This was one of the most unique things I’ve ever shot.
Was being that up that high an issue?
Well, when I’m facing into the ramp, so I don’t really see outside of it. Visionwise, I’m kind of in a square, a box. Early on, for the 360, landing fakie, I saw out – but all the backside airs, and the heelflip Indy, and the 540s, I’m focused on the ramp.
When you’re not on the ramp, it’s chill. But when you’re on it, and you look out, it’s like, “Whooooooooooa. I’m 100 stories up.”
What were the other challenges you came across in making this happen?
Having to build the ramp up here. When we arrived this morning, they were putting the last screws in. And we’re on strict time. We didn’t have all day. [Hudson Yards wanted everyone out by 11:00am.]
The wind was spooking me. I was worried about flipping my board.
With that amount of wind, I’m actually blown away that you got the 540 and the heelflip indy.
Towards the end it was starting to get bad.
He said, “Oh, it’s fine.” I’m like, “Dude, it’s windy.” If this was LA, we’d be like, “We’re not skating today.”
How did you both power through?
It’s having experience, knowing what tricks, and knowing what way to shoot them. Zion had to get used to the ramp. I have to answer the question: 'How can I shoot this?'
I thought I was gonna be trying to ditch speed. But in the end, it was perfect. I’m glad I was able to check out the ramp prior.
Right. You skated it the night before and requested a change, right?
Yeah, the specs now are way better than what it was. The other ramp was too mellow. This one has a little steeper transition, and that’s what I need to be able to go more up and down. That’s what I need to heelflip and to 540.
You took a few hard slams at the end to finally get the heelflip indy.
Well, I know I’m gonna slam. It’s just avoiding taking the really gnarly falls. But I didn’t feel that last [fall]. At that point, it was just adrenaline.
This was a very special shoot. I’m stoked that Z picked me.