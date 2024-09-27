Backside air 100 stories up!
Above the clouds: Zion Wright takes flight over NYC

Our ATV maestro couldn't turn down the opportunity to have a session on the highest skydeck in the United States!
Zion Wright is no stranger to an adventure or two. Whenever a skateboarding project is proposed which requires a certain amount of bravery, Wright’s name is always close to the top of the list of skaters who might be up for the challenge.
It was on the rooftop of the skate-savvy city of New York that Wright’s taste for danger took him alongside famed photographer Atiba Jefferson as Wright threw down a sailing 540 above the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere – all thanks to an opportunity from our friends at Edge NYC.
Zion tests out his daybreak launchpad on the Edge skydeck!

Zion Wright cleared for take-off

© Abita Jefferson

The young Floridian’s reputation as an 'All-Terrain Vehicle' rings out throughout skateboarding, so he is probably the one current skateboarder you can expect to deliver in any circumstances.
With that said, when you are a hundred floors above the city and never sleep at daybreak, then the sense of perspective shifts, and not everybody can operate at full revs in a situation like that, to put it mildly.
Undaunted, Wright asked for the ramp to be made bigger!
We caught up with the man himself and Atiba Jefferson just as the buzz burned down from the highest 540 ever spun to ask the pair about shared responsibilities, moments in time, and crosswinds high above the Hudson!

Hi guys, how would you describe the relationship between skater and photographer on a project fraught with danger like this?

Atiba Jefferson: A skater and photographer’s relationship is really special. We’re both striving to accomplish the same goal.

Zion Wright: To capture that moment.

Atiba Jefferson: Capture that moment, and to get a great picture.

Zion Wright: When it happens, you don’t even have to say much about it. It is what it is.

Atiba Jefferson: But the thing is, I need Zion more than he needs me. As much as it’s a team effort, he’s really doing everything. The thing that most people don’t realize is he has to ride away from the trick for it to be usable. We don't use [photos of] tricks that are bails. And if he just posed it, that wouldn’t be special. So when he does make it, that’s what’s special.

Zion Wright: It's genuine.

Atiba Jefferson: We both get to celebrate his victory.

Zion Wright drinks a Red Bull as the sun rises.

Daybreak

© Atiba Jefferson

Skaters tend to be independent people, which can make working with others hard…

Zion Wright: I’m able to trust Atiba throughout the process because of who he is. He’s the guy. Going in, I already know he has a vision. So I’m leaving it up to him.

Atiba Jefferson: Yeah. Never is a skater like ‘Put the flashes here. This is your angle!’; it’s a lot of trust. And at times, it’s a lot of pressure. It’s up to me not to miss that moment. I don’t want him to get hurt because I’ve missed the moment and have to ask him to do it again.

Zion Wright rotating on the edge of the atmosphere high above New York

Zion Wright – Melon 5

© Atiba Jefferson

How’d you feel about the session today?

Zion Wright: Epic. Really dope. Getting up here super early... feeling that vibe; still nighttime, but seeing the sunrise. The city kind of woke up. We left the hotel at 3:50. We’re walking here and people are going home from the bars.

Edge at Hudson Yards is 100 stories up. Was this session different?

Atiba Jefferson: This was one of the most unique things I’ve ever shot.

Feeling out the contours of the ramp with an Indy nosebone to warm up tired legs.

Zion Wright prepares for re-entry

© Atiba Jefferson

Was being that up that high an issue?

Zion Wright: Well, when I’m facing into the ramp, so I don’t really see outside of it. Visionwise, I’m kind of in a square, a box. Early on, for the 360, landing fakie, I saw out – but all the backside airs, and the heelflip Indy, and the 540s, I’m focused on the ramp.

Atiba Jefferson: When you’re not on the ramp, it’s chill. But when you’re on it, and you look out, it’s like, “Whooooooooooa. I’m 100 stories up.”

What were the other challenges you came across in making this happen?

Atiba Jefferson: Having to build the ramp up here. When we arrived this morning, they were putting the last screws in. And we’re on strict time. We didn’t have all day. [Hudson Yards wanted everyone out by 11:00am.]

Zion Wright: The wind was spooking me. I was worried about flipping my board.

Atiba Jefferson: With that amount of wind, I’m actually blown away that you got the 540 and the heelflip indy.

Zion Wright: Towards the end it was starting to get bad.

Atiba Jefferson: He said, “Oh, it’s fine.” I’m like, “Dude, it’s windy.” If this was LA, we’d be like, “We’re not skating today.”

Zion holds his nerve while New York wakes up far below.

A new perspective on NYC

© Atiba Jefferson

How did you both power through?

Atiba Jefferson: It’s having experience, knowing what tricks, and knowing what way to shoot them. Zion had to get used to the ramp. I have to answer the question: 'How can I shoot this?'

Zion Wright: I thought I was gonna be trying to ditch speed. But in the end, it was perfect. I’m glad I was able to check out the ramp prior.

Right. You skated it the night before and requested a change, right?

Zion Wright: Yeah, the specs now are way better than what it was. The other ramp was too mellow. This one has a little steeper transition, and that’s what I need to be able to go more up and down. That’s what I need to heelflip and to 540.

Zion Wright composes himself as winds sweep over a New York morning.

Locked and loaded

© Atiba Jefferson

You took a few hard slams at the end to finally get the heelflip indy.

Zion Wright: Well, I know I’m gonna slam. It’s just avoiding taking the really gnarly falls. But I didn’t feel that last [fall]. At that point, it was just adrenaline.

Atiba Jefferson: This was a very special shoot. I’m stoked that Z picked me.

