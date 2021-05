Most

have very few vertical walls but almost all of them will have “transition” walls, which skaters have shortened to transition or ‘tranny’ skating. This is because Vert is far harder and more dangerous to skate, with the average skater hardly maneuvering vertical walls. Transition can also exist in a lot more obstacles than vert, which generally only takes on the form of a halfpipe. Transition is also essentially present in every bowl, since the curvature of a skate ramp, bowl, or mini ramp is considered transition. Here we are again needing to learn the nomenclature of skate culture. While transition is a necessary condition in bowl skating, bowl skating is a specific type of tranny. Some rare instances, bowls will be vertical also. You’ll hear other lingo attached to these bowls as well, such as deathboxes, waterfalls, corner pockets, and other things depending on the bowl. Generally, bowls are placed in specific areas which will determine their size and verticality. In knowing where to find bowls, we can paint a better picture of what is bowl skating and how it differs from other styles of skating.