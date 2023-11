L'ascesa di Stefanos Tsitsipas: un campione di tennis in divenire

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas on flow states "Everything made sense. You're not playing with your skill anymore, you're playing with your soul." Achieving flow state has led to some of tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas's greatest performances, including his ATP World Tour win. In this episode of Mind Set Win, Stefanos shares with host Cédric Dumont his techniques for getting into the zone. And as Cédric reveals, many of these techniques can be incorporated into our own daily lives through the use of some simple practical exercises.