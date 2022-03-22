Now that the winter has come and gone and spring is in the air we're all set for the resumption of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup . If the 2022 season is anything like last year we're in for a treat. Before everyone lets fly in Lourdes, France, for the start of the 2022 season here are nine reasons why you should get seriously excited for the racing to come.

Watch the opening round of the Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup from Lourdes on Sunday, March 27, on Red Bull TV.

01 The grandaddies of downhill courses are back

The pandemic has meant that in the last two World Cup seasons the races in Fort William in Scotland and Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada haven't appeared on the World Cup calendar, so it's good to have these old-timers back on the schedule. Mont-Sainte-Anne and Fort William have almost been ever-present as World Cup events since 1991 and 2002 respectively and the courses today are largely the same as they were then. Only minimal modernisation has occurred, so it's little wonder that the downhillers see them as essentially the classics of the World Cup scene and the ones they want as victories on their racing CVs.

Sam Hill a Fort William © [unknown] Mont-Sainte-Anne hatte es in sich! © Nathan Hughes

02 New beginnings, new kit

As racing fans, we're invested in every single bit of what the World Cup entails . Every year there is an off-season athlete merry-go-round as contracts end and riders jump ship to a new team. Watching the first race of a World Cup season is the first time that fans will see their faves on their new bike or sporting new kit.

This off-season has seen some major moves. Laurie Greenland has joined the Santa Cruz Syndicate from MS Mondraker. Promising junior racer Jackson Goldstone and Nina Hoffmann join Greenland in the new-look team, while Luca Shaw left the Syndicate for the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team. At MS Mondraker, the team has expanded somewhat, with David Trummer, Jacob Dickson and Tuhoto Ariki Pen joining the ranks. We're no doubt wondering whether these moves will lead to a change of fortune for these athletes or catapult them to further success.

Greenland und Goldstone neu im Santa Cruz Syndicate-Team © Steel City Media/Sam Needham

For a full rundown of moves, check out our ' Who'll be riding what during the 2022 MTB World Cup ' story.

03 Vali Holl will be racing pressure-free

Vali Höll won the World Cup overall in her first season in elites last year, but it probably wasn't exactly the way she dreamed it at the start of 2021. Her first and second-ever elite World Cup wins at the double-header in Snowshoe saw her overhaul Myriam Nicole to win the overall title. A remarkable achievement given that Höll's early part of the season was plagued with slips and slides at critical moments when she seemed sure to win.

4 min La run vincente di Vali Höll – Snowshoe Gara 1 Watch Valentina Höll's winning run from the first women's downhill race in Snowshoe.

Höll learned a lot of lessons as last season progressed, the chief one being that you should never be unhappy with finishing third or fourth in a race, as much as you want to win it. That change of mindset clicked with Höll just before the World Champs and we saw a far happier and less pressured Höll for the rest of the season. Low and behold those expected World Cup wins followed at Snowshoe. The Austrian goes into the 2022 season knowing she's already achieved so much from a far from perfect 2021 season and now that the pressure is off more wins should simply flow.

4 min Vali Höll Sieg-Run – Snowshoe Rennen 2 Erlebe Valentina Hölls souveräne Sieges-Fahrt beim zweiten Downhill-Rennen der Damen in Snowshoe.

04 Rachel Atherton could be back at the World Cup

We've all missed Rachel Atherton , haven't we? There's no female downhill athlete that attacks a course harder than she does. Now that her baby daughter Arna is eight-months-old, naturally, the question arises about whether we'll see Atherton back racing at the World Cup this season. She wants to return – of that there's no doubt – with a huge motivation of hers being to return to a World Cup podium as a mother.

Atherton hasn't raced a finals day at the World Cup since Vallnord in 2019 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The indications from Atherton herself about racing are positive. There's a plan to race some British Cycling downhill national rounds, and from there, it's a case of taking it one step at a time with regards to a World Cup appearance. Her strength and fitness have to be right for her to be competitive, though there's no doubting that her talent and experience will come through if she did race.

05 This could be the most competitive downhill season ever

Last year was one of the most competitive World Cup seasons of recent years. We saw five winners in six rounds of the men’s competition – Troy Brosnan, Thibaut Daprela, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson and Loïc Bruni . For the women, Camille Balanche, Tahnée Seagrave , Myriam Nicole and Vali Höll all won rounds.

15 min Best downhill runs of 2021 The 2021 downhill MTB racing season was one of the most exciting ever. We look back at the runs to remember.

As fans, we're hoping to see a repeat of last year, as different winners make for a more interesting season in the race for the overall. Racing also got tighter. In 2021, three of the men’s downhill World Cups were decided by less than half a second.

Women's racing is also as open as it's ever been. Apart from the women mentioned above, Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou have also recorded World Cup wins in recent years. Arguably, you just don't know who's going to win when it comes to the women come race day.

53 min Downhill season recap 2021 Relive all the highs and lows from one of the most dramatic seasons of World Cup downhill racing ever seen.

06 Greg Minnaar still hasn't said goodbye to elite racing

Every year we wonder whether this is the last year for Greg Minnaar on the World Cup circuit, and every year he proves that he's still competitive at the top of the men's field and winning important races. The World Championship win at Val di Sole in 2021 was his fourth Worlds title. There was no World Cup win for now 40-year-old Minnaar last year, but it's incredible that he continually outshines athletes 10 or 15 years younger than him when he races at the World Cup.

Greg Minnaar – still posting fast times, still winning races © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

With new younger team-mates in Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffmann and Jackson Goldstone, Minnaar will no doubt be invigorated to prove his worth again in his 24th year of World Cup racing. If he shows the consistency as he has in most of those 24 years we reckon he'll be a challenger for the men's overall World Cup title this season.

07 Thibaut Dapréla can only get better

That's a scary thought, isn't it? Thibaut Dapréla had a season to remember last year. At just 20 years and 151 days, he won his first World Cup in front of his home fans in Les Gets, France. And that's not all. Dapréla was also the most consistent men's racer in 2021, having had two second and one third place outside of his race win in Les Gets. He would, no doubt, have won the men's overall title had he been able to race in Snowshoe. A massive crash in qualifying in race one ruled him out of race two in Snowshoe and the remainder of the season.

Dapréla leaves it all out on the track as that crash at Snowshoe showed. His youthful enthusiasm may get the better of him sometimes, but the way he races will help him to find seconds where other racers can't and that can only lead to more success.

Thibaut Dapréla on his way to winning at Les Gets in 2021 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

08 The 'Black Snake' will host the season finale

Val di Sole is another World Cup round making a return after a few years away – and like 2017 it’s hosting the final round. We think Val di Sole is the perfect course for a final stop where the overall World Cup titles for the men and women will undoubtedly be decided. The venue's 'Black Snake' track is famous for taking large savage bites out of the bikes that come down it. This will add plenty of tension to race day and provide perfect drama for us fans.

La Black Snake, delirio di rocce e radici © Michele Mondini

Who can forget the shootout between Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar for the men's overall title in 2017? Minnaar was leading the overall going into the race, with Gwin in second place. Minnaar was on for the fastest run, but disaster struck when his rear wheel exploded. Gwin didn't have to go all out to secure the overall title, but that wasn't on his mind and he got down the hill to win the race in the fastest time.

7 min La migliore azione dalla World Cup DH della Val di Sole Riviviamo il meglio dal round finale di Coppa del Mondo DH 2017, in Val di Sole, Italia.

Will we have a similar dramatic end to the proceedings of the 2022 World Cup for either men or women? Let's hope so.

09 We've got eight downhill stops on the World Cup again!

There are two things that mountain bike fans want to see when it comes to the World Cup – new venues and more races. The latter isn't always practically possible, but the UCI have been aiming to get a settled number of rounds to eight stops per year. This hasn't been an option for the last two years, but we're back up to eight stops this season . With the addition of the World Championships in Les Gets that's nine downhill races to look forward to this year.

Back to Andorra and Vallnord for 2022 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The more races, the better the World Cup, the harder it will be to win and the more the riders will have to prove. So bring on Lourdes, and the rest of the season that follows!

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here