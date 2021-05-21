© Bartek Woliński
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup overall standings 2021
Check out the current overall standings for both the downhill and cross-country disciplines of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Women's UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup overall standings
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|1.
|Loana Lecomte
|670
|2.
|Haley Batten
|525
|3.
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
|475
|4.
|Linda Indergand
|420
|5.
|Anne Terpstra
|330
Men's UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup overall standings
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|1.
|Mathieu Van der Poel
|570
|2.
|Tom Pidcock
|490
|3.
|Victor Koretzky
|483
|4.
|Nino Schurter
|435
|5.
|Mathias Flückiger
|419
01
UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt Results
XCO Women
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1.
|Loana Lecomte
|1h 21m 38s
|2.
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
|1h 22m 31s
|3.
|Haley Batten
|1h 22m 53s
|4.
|Kate Courtney
|1h 22m 58s
|5.
|Yana Belomoina
|1h 23m 8s
XCO Men
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1.
|Victor Koretzky
|1h 20m 23s
|2.
|Nino Schurter
|1h 20m 25s
|3.
|Mathias Flückiger
|1h 20m 46s
|4.
|Onrej Cink
|1h 20m 48s
|5.
|Tom Pidcock
|1h 20m 52s
02
UCI MTB World Cup Nové Město Results
XCO Women
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1.
|Loana Lecomte
|1h 25m 13s
|2.
|Haley Batten
|1h 26m 52s
|3.
|Rebecca McConnell
|1h 27m 04s
|4.
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
|1h 27m 23s
|5.
|Evie Richards
|1h 27m 40s
XCO Men
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1,
|Tom PIdcock
|1h 20m 55s
|2.
|Mathieu Van der Poel
|1h 21m 55s
|3.
|Mathias Flückiger
|1h 22m 10s
|4.
|Onrej Cink
|1h 22m 55s
|5.
|Jordan Sarrou
|1h 23m 16s
