UCI Mountain Bike World Cup overall standings 2021

Check out the current overall standings for both the downhill and cross-country disciplines of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Think you know MTB racing? Prove it by predicting the top three riders for each World Cup race in our UCI MTB World Cup Predictor competition. Compete against other users and our panel of experts in a battle to top the leaderboard. You could win prizes from Shimano if you come out top. Find all the details here.

Women's UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup overall standings

RANKNAME POINTS
1.Loana Lecomte670
2.Haley Batten525
3.Pauline Ferrand-Prévot475
4.Linda Indergand420
5.Anne Terpstra330

Men's UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup overall standings

RANKNAMEPOINTS
1.Mathieu Van der Poel570
2.Tom Pidcock490
3.Victor Koretzky483
4.Nino Schurter435
5.Mathias Flückiger419
UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt Results

XCO Women
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1.Loana Lecomte1h 21m 38s
2.Pauline Ferrand-Prévot1h 22m 31s
3.Haley Batten1h 22m 53s
4.Kate Courtney1h 22m 58s
5.Yana Belomoina1h 23m 8s
XCO Men
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1.Victor Koretzky1h 20m 23s
2.Nino Schurter1h 20m 25s
3.Mathias Flückiger1h 20m 46s
4.Onrej Cink1h 20m 48s
5.Tom Pidcock1h 20m 52s
Watch the replays of the XCC and XCO races at Albstadt in full by clicking on the links below:
UCI MTB World Cup Nové Město Results

XCO Women
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1.Loana Lecomte1h 25m 13s
2.Haley Batten1h 26m 52s
3.Rebecca McConnell1h 27m 04s
4.Pauline Ferrand-Prévot1h 27m 23s
5.Evie Richards1h 27m 40s
XCO Men
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1,Tom PIdcock1h 20m 55s
2.Mathieu Van der Poel1h 21m 55s
3.Mathias Flückiger1h 22m 10s
4.Onrej Cink1h 22m 55s
5.Jordan Sarrou1h 23m 16s
Watch the replays of the XCC and XCO races at Albstadt in full by clicking on the links below:
