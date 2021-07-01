Gaming
Di Xbox Game Pass vi abbiamo già parlato diverse volte: è un servizio in abbonamento di Microsoft che, a fronte di un prezzo estremamente vantaggioso, garantisce ai giocatori su Xbox e PC l'accesso immediato ad oltre 450 videogiochi. La qualità media dei titoli proposti oltretutto è decisamente elevata, visto che poco più di 200 titoli hanno una media su Metacritic superiore all'80/100 e solo 11 sono sotto la sufficienza. State pensando anche voi di unirvi alla community di oltre 20 milioni di giocatori che già sfruttano questa offerta? Per convincervi abbiamo preparato la lista di tutti i giochi arrivati su Xbox Game Pass nel 2021, inserendo anche i trailer di quelli che vi consigliamo assolutamente di non perdere.
La lista dei titoli già disponibili:
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
- Iron Harvest
- Prodeus
- Worms Rumble
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
- Arx Fatalis
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel
- The Evil Within 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Darkest Dungeon
- Backbone
- For Honor
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- Conan Exiles
- Maneater
- Knockout City
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Wild at Heart
- SnowRunner
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Psychonauts
- Red Dead Online
- FIFA 21
- Outlast 2
- Steep
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Destroy All Humans! (Remake)
- Second Extinction (Game Preview)
- MLB The Show 21
- Pathway
- Rain on Your Parade
- NHL 21
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Outriders
- Narita Boy
- Genesis Noir
- Octopath Traveler
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Empire of Sin
- Apotheon
- Aragami
- Beholder
- Breathedge
- Capsized
- Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection
- Cryptark
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dungeons of Dredmor: Complete
- Epistory: Typing Chronicles
- Furi
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- Home Behind
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds
- Lost Castle
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault - War Chest
- Mini Metro
- Mugsters
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Nex Machina
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Pyre
- Rebel Galaxy
- Renowned Explorers: International Society
- Shift Quantum
- Shio
- SimCity 2000: Special Edition
- SimCity 4: Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- SPORE
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds: Saga
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars Rebellion
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Star Wars Starfighter
- Star Wars X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars Dark Forces
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe
- The Escapists
- The Saboteur
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Sims 3
- This War of Mine
- Torchlight II
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine: Enchanted Edition
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- DOOM (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM II: Hell on Earth
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Football Manager 2021
- NBA 2K21
- Madden NFL 21
- Dirt 5
- Elite: Dangerous
- Killer Queen Black
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Wreckfest
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Ghost of a Tale
- Project Winter
- The Falconeer
- Prison Architect
- The Medium
- Yakuza 3: Remastered
- Yakuza 4: Remastered
- Yakuza 5: Remastered
- Cyber Shadow
- Desperados III
- Donut County
- Torchlight III
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- eFootball PES 2021
- Injustice 2
- The Little Acre
Giochi confermati per i prossimi mesi:
- Halo: Infinite
- Scorn
- The Anacrusis
- The Riftbreaker
- Shredders
- Forza Horizon 5
- Age of Empires IV
- Back 4 Blood
- Sable
- Aragami 2
- Psychonauts 2
- Recompile
- Twelve Minutes
- Hades
- SkateBIRD
- The Ascent
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Gang Beasts
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars