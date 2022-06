『ホライゾン』から『ゴースト・オブ・ツシマ』まで、インゲームフォトグラフィのアレコレ！【クイズ連載】

(C)Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. God of War is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

(C)Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. God of War is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

(C)Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. God of War is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

(C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

(C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

(C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.